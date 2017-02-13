Catherine A. Rodgers, 70, of Malvern, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Oct. 27, 1946, in Malvern, she was a daughter to Willard and Gladys (Snyder) Clark.

She is a 1964 graduate of Malvern High School and member of Malvern First Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Craig Rodgers, whom she married Dec. 26, 1976; a daughter, MaryAnn (Den) Fairchild of Salineville; a son, Craig (Jessica) Rodgers, II of Carrollton; two sisters, Mary (Delmar) Hardy and Margaret (James) Richards, both of Malvern; a brother, Glen (Karen) Clark of Malvern; five grandsons; one great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to, Shirley Prendergast (beloved cousin), for all her tender loving care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Willard “Butch” Clark, Frank “Toad” Clark and Gerald Clark.

Funeral services will be Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. in Malvern First Christian Church in Malvern with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. in Malvern First Christian Church and one hour prior to services on Thursday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Malvern First Christian Church or to Alliance Hospice.