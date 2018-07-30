Catholic Fellowship Hall groundbreaking set

MALVERN – The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 4 for a new Catholic Fellowship Hall to be built in Malvern.

The hall is a joint project of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern and St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.

Bishop Jeffery Monforton from the Dioceses of Steubenville and Fr. Victor Cinson, pastor of the two local parishes, will begin the ceremony at 3 p.m. at 125 S. Carrollton St., near the existing St. Francis Hall that will soon be razed.

“Our new hall will replace the 70-year-old St. Francis Xavier hall that has been a gathering place for thousands of parish and community events over the years. The new state-of-the-art facility will seat 350 people and will help our parishes maintain a strong and vibrant presence in the community,” said Fr. Cinson.