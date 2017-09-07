CC runners run well at North Canton

Carrollton Cross Country Coach Chris Woolf said his boys and girls teams both ran extremely well at North Canton Saturday in the Dave Clegg Invitational.

Both teams finished seventh overall: the boys in a field of 15 teams and the girls in a field of 17 teams. Woolf said the boys team finished first in the Division II race.

The girls team tallied 184 points.

Massillon Jackson won the girls race with 55 points. Dover was second with 86 points, Tusky Valley, third, 112; Green, fourth, 137; Walsh Jesuit, fifth, 162; St. Thomas Aquinas, sixth, 164.

Junior Micah Donley was the top finisher for the girls, placing fourth in a field of 141 runners with a time of 19:53.8. Junior Cindy Lewis finished 37th in 21:31.4; senior Emmy Days, 42nd (21:46.4); freshman Mary Lewis, 46th, (21:55.5); sophomore Jennie Stine, 55th (22:17.2); freshman Mary Keane, 65th (22:36.8); and Jererae Bell, 79th (23:57.4).

Massillon Jackson won the boys race with 25 points, followed by Walsh Jesuit, 83; North Canton Hoover, 112; Newark, 122; Louisville, 162; Akron Firestone, 164; and Carrollton, 229.

Senior Daniel Lampe was top Carrollton runner, finishing 20th with a time of 17:18.6 in a field of 138 runners.

Evan Akers of Massillon Jackson won the race with a time of 16:07.

Junior Connor Rutledge finished 30th for the Warriors in 17:47.7, followed by Jon Russell, 36th (17:59.3); Evan Days, 63rd (18:59.6); Nate Blake, 80th (19:41.5); Jayson Naylor, 82nd, (19:43.1); Adam Chaney, 84th (19:44); Andrew Gotschall (19:47.6); and Noah Carrothers (20:02.7).

“Each racer dropped a lot of time again and we continue to learn how to race the warrior way,” said Woolf. “I’m also extremely proud of how the boys and girls teams cheer for each other and help each other out.”

The Warriors are scheduled to compete in the Dover Invitational Saturday. Racing begins at 9 a.m.