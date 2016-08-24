Celebration, fun run planned for Atwood Lake Trail completion

The newly developed paved trail and walking bridge at Atwood Lake Park is open for business!

To commemorate the achievement, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) is hosting a Kids’ 1- Mile Fun Run and Trail Celebration along the newly completed section of trail Aug. 27 at Atwood Lake Park.

The free event is for children ages 5-16. Participants in the fun run will receive a free T-shirt. Light refreshments will be provided to all who attend the event. Registration for the Fun Run will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Atwood Welcome Center parking lot. The Fun Run will take place at 1 p.m. Other self-guided activities available at Atwood Lake Park include: Inflatables from 2-5 p.m. with swimming, hiking, and geo-caching available throughout the day.

The completion of this section of Atwood Lake Trail signifies the final leg of 0.8 miles of newly paved trail that connects Marina West and the outer camping sites to the Welcome Center and main park. Additional features of the 10-foot wide paved trail include a 242 foot long bridge over part of Atwood Lake and installation of a canoe and kayak launch adjacent to the Welcome Center parking lot. Over 4.5 miles of dedicated trails are available throughout the park.

Free admission to Atwood Lake Park is available for those participating in the fun run. Otherwise daily admission is $5 per car. Atwood Lake Park is located at 9500 Lakeview Rd., NE, Mineral City.

For more information about the MWCD visit www.mwcd.org