Celebration planned…because it takes a village

MALVERN – The Malvern Community Development Fund (MCDF) will sponsor a Community Christmas Celebration Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to thank the community for their support of improvement projects in Malvern.

Carol Brawley, MCDF president and chairwoman of the annual Christmas Tree Project, said, “We celebrate the season and our gratitude for the teamwork of many local residents”.

The First Christian Church of Malvern choir will sing at 11 a.m. The public is invited to stop by the gazebo on Porter St. for cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and punch.

The celebration is enhanced by decorated trees in downtown Malvern and the large community tree, donated by Jim Smith of Smith Evergreen Nursery.

Frozen ground delayed planting of small trees, but the volunteer crew got the job done. Planters and transporters of trees included: Jim Halter, John Chiurco, Alan Artzner, Dominic Chiurco, Starla, Joe, Tyler and Cassady Banta, Chris Rotondo, Mike Lambert, Corey Evans, Max Kandel, Dick Ferguson, John Furey and Birch and Finn Billiter.

Decorators were: Carol Brawley, Beth Meiser, Trish Meiser, Judd Coyle, Jenny Coyle and Susan Joyce. Many families decorated the trees they sponsored.

Donors who sponsored trees include: Carol Brawley, Dave LePore, the Bill and Betty Tucci Family, Michael J. Hulit, DDS, Susan Joyce, Don and Nettie LeBeau, Beth and Trish Meiser, John Chiurco, Malvern Historical Society, Tami Kinser of Serenity Salon, Gary and Jessica Leach, Doug and Kathi Schmidt, Joan Schmidt, Darletta and Bill Shank, American Legion Valley Post 375, Jim and Charm Woods, Nevin and Barb Crater, Gary and Beth Pearce, Shirley Columbo, Jackie Contini, Robert and Marlene Crowl Family, Larry DeDent, Linda and Lee Faa, Ethyle Ferguson, Bob and Joanne Cinson, Jenna and Jack Frase, Robert and Sally Furey, Tom and Flo Furey, Jo Ann Gotchall, Jim, Roy and Joyce Ludy, Thomas R. Mertz, Anonymous, Paul Chudzinski, Diane Mohr, David and Tanya Kryah, Ostarchvic and Bake Families, Dave and Patty Van Horn, Karen Wackerly, Dick Wackerly, Richard L. Smith, Jacquelin Russell, Cindy and Dominick E. Olivito Jr., Ava Clark, Debbie Johnson, the Street Family, William R. Moushey Sr., Lynn Edwards and Malvern Rotary Club.