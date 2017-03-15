Celtic music takes center stage at Roxy Theatre

MINERVA – The music of Ireland and Scotland, as well as Irish step dancing, return to the Roxy Theatre stage in Minerva March 25 at 7 p.m.

The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce will offer an evening of Celtic music and dance, featuring tunes from traditional to contemporary performed on small pipes, Great Highland bagpipes, Uilleann pipes, flute, fiddle, penny whistle, guitar and vocals.

Performers will include 9-year-old Irish step dancer Teagan Murphy from the O’Hare School of Irish Dance, musicians Tom Freeland, Amy Hamilton Nezbeth, Conor Freeland, and Jim Graysmith. One String Short will play traditional Irish dance tunes from the 17th-19th centuries.

Refreshments, including Scottish shortbread, scones, and other Celtic treats, will be for sale.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Proceeds benefit improvements and programming at the Roxy, which is located at 120 N. Market St.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call the Chamber at 330-868-7979 or e-mail denise.freeland@minervachamber. org.