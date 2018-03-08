Chamber bridal show venue changed

CARROLLTON – Tickets are on sale for the Carroll County Bridal Show March 24 at Bell-Herron Middle School Gym in Carrollton.

This is a change of location from the previous announcement.

The event is sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and will be held 1-7 p.m. with a dance demonstration at 3 p.m. and a fashion show at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce office, 61 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

The event features Carroll County hotels, venues and photographers, as well as caterers, djs, photo booths, hair stylists, choreographers, videographers and more from the surrounding area.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at 330-627-4811.