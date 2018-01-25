Chaney leads Warrior boys over Indian Creek

CARROLLTON – Adam Chaney scored 25 points as the Warrior boys basketball team picked up a 46-41 non-conference win over Indian Creek Jan. 19.

Chaney, a sophomore, sank eight field goals and connected on eight of 12 free throw attempts. Junior Drue Moore added 11 points for the winners, including three shots from beyond the three-point arc. Sophomore Jimmy Birong chipped in five points, senior Chayse Marmo added four and Jacob Roberts sank a foul shot to round out the scoring for the winners.

Derrick Eakle led the Redskins with 17 points, including four from three-point range. Nick Crawford scored nine points, all from beyond the three-point arc.

Austin Yarch chipped in four points, Wyatt Pugh and Andy Waggoner, three each, and Brennon Norris, two, to round out the scoring.

The two teams were knotted at 10 points each after the first period and outscored the Redskins 8-2 in the second period to lead 18-12 at halftime. A strong third period in which the Warriors dumped in 14 points compared to seven for Indian Creek allowed Carrollton to withstand a 22-point fourth quarter performance by Indian Creek.

The Warriors returned to Northeastern Buckeye Conference action Friday at home, hosting the Louisville Leopards.

The Leopards came out firing, scoring 16 points in the opening period to take a 16-6 lead heading into the second quarter. The Warriors managed 13 points in the second period and 14 in the third, but scored only four points in the final period, losing by a 70-37 score.

Chaney led the Warriors with 12 points and pulled down three rebounds. Marmo scored eight points and had six rebounds, Brady Benner, seven points and six rebounds; Birong, four points; Moore, two points and three assists; and Jacob Roberts and Connor King, two points apiece.

Carrollton connected on 14 of 35 shots from the field for 20 percent. Chaney hit on two of eight shots from three point range. The Warriors were three-of-10 at the foul line.

Spencer Hall led Louisville with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Wahl added 10 points and Cameron King, nine points.

With the win over Indian Creek, the Warriors improved to 3-10 overall on the season. They are 1-6 in conference play.

Carrollton will host Minerva Jan. 26 in the CHS homecoming game. Game time is 7:30 p.m.