Charles A. Anguish, 75, of Minerva, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.

Born June 23, 1942, in Dennison, he was a son to Albert Anguish and Eva (Cochran) (Anguish) McAbier.

He retired from General Motors of Lordstown after 32 years of service. He was a fireman for 20 years for the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Herrington Bethel United Methodist Church, Carroll County Antique Tractor Club, Minerva Athletic Booster Club, Jaycees and Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199.

He is survived by three sons, Darrin (Rhonda) Anguish and Doug Anguish, both of Minerva, and Robert (Judi) Anguish of East Rochester; a sister, Melinda (Dave) Phillis of Minerva; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy (Earley) Anguish who died March 8, 2016; sister, Judy Ray; and two brothers, Robert and Jerry Anguish.

Following cremation, a graveside service for family and friends will be held in East Lawn Cemetery Nov. 1 at 11a.m. with Rev. Allen Hill and Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating and Last Call Services by the fire department. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District.