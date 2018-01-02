Charles C. Gamble, Jr., 94

Charles Clark Gamble, Jr., 94, of Marlboro Township, passed away peacefully, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Aultman Hospital after a brief illness.

Born July 14, 1923, in Canton, he was a son to the late Charles Clark Gamble Sr. and Mary Eleanor (Snively) Gamble.

He was a graduate of McKinley High School class of 1941. He attended the University of Cincinnati for a year before entering the Army where he became a Staff Sergeant during WWII. Charles was employed by the East Ohio Gas Company for 40 years in the Engineering Dept. He volunteered for Quail Hollow State Park from the 1980’s to March of 2017. He was the treasurer for Marlboro Township Fire Dept. and did bookkeeping for Quail Hollow State Park Volunteer Association and Herbal Society, and East Ohio Gas Credit Union.

He is survived by his sister, Vera (Gamble) Levin of Hubbard; brother-in-law, Harry Schwartz of Rocky River; son, Brad (Debra) Gamble of Westerville; daughter-in-law, Debra Gamble of Hartville; grandson, Aaron (Rachel) Gamble of Louisville; granddaughter, Keri Gamble of Hartville; great-grandson, Scott Aaron Gamble; niece, Sharan Rauske; and nephew, Lon Levin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia M. Gamble; son, Scott C. Gamble; and sister, Betty (Gamble) Schwartz.

A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 27, from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Quail Hollow Park (13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, OH 44632), with service at 11:30 a.m. and refreshments to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Quail Hollow Volunteer Association, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home of North Canton, Ohio (330-452-4041).