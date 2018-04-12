Charles A. “Tony” Mitzel, 74, of Saugerties, NY, died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, April 1, 2018, in the VA Medical Center in West Haven, CT.

Born March 12, 1944, in Canton, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Ruth I. Mitzel.

A US Army veteran of the Vietnam-era, he was stationed at the US Military Academy in West Point, NY, where he was a member of the USMA Band’s Field Music Group “Hellcats”.

A lifelong musician he owned and operated the Kingston Music Center for over 30 years. He was a founding member and longtime conductor of the Saugerties Community Band. Tony was a member of Saugerties American Legion Post #72.

Tony is survived by his long-time companion, Pam Christiana; two sons, Charles “Tim” and wife Desiree of Kingston and Matthew M. and wife Stephanie of Glenwood Springs, CO; a twin sister, Mary “Mickey” Bryan of Villa Rica, GA; and three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Mahlon and Reece.

A funeral service, with military honors was held April 7 in Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be in Saratoga National Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s memory may be made to Saugerties Community Band (c/o Pam Christiana, 5 Middle Rd, Mount Marion, NY 12456), Veterans Administration Voluntary Service or a charity of one’s choice. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com.