Chester R. Lucas, Jr., 70, of Minerva, died Thursday, June 2, 2017, in Alliance Community Hospital.

Born July 22, 1946, in Canton, he was a son to Chester and Laverne (Blackstone) Lucas, Sr..

He was a US Marine and retired from the military after 28 years. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the Minerva VFW #4120, Malvern American Legion #375, AMVET’s and Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199. He attended Malvern United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon R. (Smith) Lucas, whom he married April 15, 2010; daughter, Angie (Shane) Frazier of Minerva; sons, Dan (Meghan) Crawford of Stafford, VA, Michael Crawford of Tucson, AZ, Shawn Crawford of Tucson, AZ, Travis (Jacy) Bolin of Boston, MA, and Tony (Jordan) Bolin of Minerva; a sister, Jennie (Richard) McClellan of Minerva; and eight grandchildren, Neeko, Mykenzie, Jaden, Kaylee, Lily, Gabriella, Anthony and Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Lucas.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Fredrick Bays officiating. Calling hours will be held 11a.m. to 1p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be held in East Lawn Cemetery with full military honors. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.