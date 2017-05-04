Choir year culminates with concert, awards

The April 24 Carrollton High School vocal music department’s spring concert, titled “Music from the Movies”, featured three choruses, presentation of awards to outstanding vocal music students, along with recognition of 20 senior members and their parents.

Under the direction of CHS Choir Director Mrs. Mindy Domer, concert selections included “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2” featuring the combined CHS choirs; Medley from “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Live Out Loud from “A Little Princess”, both by the combined CHS choir women; “Wind Beneath My Wings” from “Beaches” and Bring Him Home from “Les Miserables” both by CHS Chamber Chorus; Take Me Out to the Ball Game from many movies and Silhouettes from “Jersey Boys” and others, both by CHS choir men; “Can’t Help Falling in Love” from “Lilo & Stitch” and “Blue Hawaii”, both by senior choir men; “The Climb” from “The Hannah Montana Movie” and “You’ll Be In My Heart” from “Tarzan”, both by 2017 choir seniors. The program closed with the combined choirs singing “Hallelujah” (a cappella) from “Shrek” and others.

The 20 senior choir members who received a certificate of recognition and were announced by Domer included:

Samuel Arthur Atkinson, son of Rob and Rhonda Atkinson; Kody Edward Bennett, son of Melissa Naylor; Cole Michael Brady, son of Tara and Scott Brady; Brenna Ann Campbell, daughter of Audra Campbell and Turk Campbell; Bryan Edward Carrick, son of Bob and Darla Carrick; Saleen Paige Claypool, daughter of Tim and Kristy Claypool; Cameron Dewitt Crider, son of Carla and Jeff McNabb and Curt Crider;

Charles Michael Dayton, son of Amy and Tim Johnson; Morgan K. Edmonds, daughter of Donnie and Maria Edmonds; Madison Denise Formet, daughter of Amy and Phil Spears; Autumn Hearn, niece of Hillary Burrows; Quinton John Huggett, son of Josh and Rikki Huggett; Angela Kayle Rhea Kelly, daughter of Kimberly Kendall; Adaline Marie Kinney, daughter of Tom and Anita Kinney;

Hannah Alaine Lutton, daughter of Cory and Mindy Lutton; Michael Mazalic, son of Alfred and April Mazalic; Mason Kevin Pasiuk, son of Kevin and Tally Pasiuk; Camron Blake Roma, son of Michael Roma and Steph and Ben Geiser; Katelin Nicole Simpson, daughter of Jonna Simpson; Autumn Bryann Talbott, daughter of Dave and Judy Talbott, and Morgan Cheyenne Timberlake, daughter of Tim and Michelle Timberlake.

Tributes of thanks and floral arrangements were presented by choir members Quinton Huggett and Samuel Atkinson to Domer and Judy Capper, piano accompanist.