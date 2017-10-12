Christian Academy open house features spaghetti dinner, art show

Carroll County Christian Academy will hold an open house/spaghetti dinner/art show Friday Oct. 27.

The dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at a cost of $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 4-10 and free for children 3 and under. Takeout orders are available for cash or checks only.

The open house will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. when visitors may tour the school and meet the teachers. The goal for the Christian education program is to provide a safe atmosphere where young people can gain a super education that includes high academics and solid Bible training, according to the administrator, Pastor David L. Powell.

Classes are held from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. K-5 classes are from 8:15 -11:45 a.m. while K-4 classes are from 12:30-3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information packets will be available at the open house.

The school is a ministry of the Carrollton Baptist Temple and is located at 1211 Lincoln Ave. NW, Carrollton.