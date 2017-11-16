Christmas arrives at Browse ‘N Buy Store!

CARROLLTON – The shelves at Community Hospice Browse ‘N Buy Store are loaded with Christmas decorations, gifts and wrappings.

The Carrollton store accepts donations of Christmas related items year round in anticipation for the holiday season. New items are displayed daily and include Santa and snowman decorations, Christmas CDs and DVDs, reindeer, stocking holders and more.

Along with the holiday items, the store features a variety of clothing, household items, shoes, purses, books, toys and small furniture items.

“Donations of new or gently used items are appreciated. I feel a lot of donations come from people whose loved ones have had Hospice care. They donate as a way to give back,” said Carol Van Fossen, store manager.

All proceeds from Browse ‘N Buy go toward patient care.

The store operates with the assistance of 36 volunteers. Browse ‘N Buy is open Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The store is located at 789 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, behind Danny’s Barbershop.

Shelves overflowing with Christmas items are shown above. Standing in front are (from left): Pat Myers, assistant store manager; Carol Van Fossen, store manager; and Holly Flickinger, Browse ‘N Buy operation manager.