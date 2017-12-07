At Malvern High School

MALVERN – Two Christmas concerts will be performed Sunday, Dec. 10, at Malvern High School.

The 6th and 7th grade band and choir’s concert will begin at 2 p.m.

The 8th grade and the high school band and choir concert will start at 3:30 p.m.

Both will be held in the school’s gymnasium, according to Jeneva Ford, band and choir director.

At Conotton Valley High School

BOWERSTON – The Conotton Valley High school band and choir Christmas concert will be presented Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place in the high school gym under direction of Jonathon Stuck.

At Carrollton High School

CARROLLTON – The combined choirs at Carrollton High School will join to present the Christmas cantata entitled “It’s Christmastime!”, arranged and orchestrated by David T. Clydesdale, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The concert, to be presented at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium, will include the Chamber chorus, Ladies’ and Men’s Ensembles and Women’s chorale.

Bringing the fun and festivity of the season to life, this cantata features seasonal favorites and traditional carols in a variety of musical styles and settings with a few novelties as well, according to Mrs. Mindy Domer, the director.

“This collection of songs is tied together by engaging and entertaining narration written by Heidi Petak and presented by members of the choirs with solos sprinkled throughout for an evening of warm, holiday memories,” she added.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, is made possible by the generous support of the Ahston Preservation Foundation whose donation purchased the cantata books, rights and orchestral accompaniment tracks, Mrs. Domer noted.

At Edison High School

The Edison Junior High School Marching Band will present a Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The concert will feature more than 70 seventh and eighth graders and is free and open to the public. However, donations will be accepted to benefit the music program, according to Band Director Marc Sansone, who said the audience will enjoy renditions of “Feliz Navidad” and other medleys from the band and junior high jazz band.