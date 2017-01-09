Christmas tradition continues for Lewis family

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

For the Lewis siblings, Christmas is a time for family.

This year will mark the 61st year the siblings have spent Christmas Eve and Christmas morning together. The siblings include: Ernie Lewis of St. Joseph/Benton Harbor, MI, Linda Schmitthenner of North Canton, Glen Lewis of Lima, Sheila Reinke of Tempe, AZ, and Brad Lewis of Carrollton.

As the siblings grew up, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day gatherings continued at the home of their parents, Ernest and Jean Lewis, before eventually taking place at Linda’s home in North Canton.

In 1988, the gathering moved to the home of Brad and his wife, Helen, in Carrollton. Everyone begins arriving any time from a few days before Christmas to early Christmas Eve. The family shares a big supper Christmas Eve and, for many years, everyone attended Christmas Eve service at the First Presbyterian Church in Carrollton, usually filling an entire pew.

Christmas Day features gifts followed by a big breakfast and dinner where the doors are open to other guests. Family friends, community members and gas and oil field workers who are not able to be with their family, are invited to visit during meals.

“It wasn’t until two years ago, we started talking about how long we have been getting together,” Brad said.

When the brothers and sisters were asked why it was so important to be together Christmas Eve and morning the response was, “We have always been a supportive, close and loving family,” Linda stated, to which Sheila agreed.

“A lot of tradition has been instilled in us by Ernie,” Glen said. “I think we all carry the torch,” Ernie added.

“Ernie is the traditionalist,” Brad and Helen explained. “He would put on his pajamas and read his own copy of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The siblings’ dad, Ernest, read each name tag and each gift was opened one at at time. Today, Ernie reads the tags and continues the tradition of opening one gift at a time.

Brad and Helen laughed when noting even if the gift is something as simple as a pair of socks, everyone “oohs and aahs” when it is opened.

The siblings have also had some close calls when being together seemed like it was not going to happen.

“In 1983, Glen was living in the Findlay area and his car wouldn’t start,” Brad said. “He rode a bus for nine hours before Dad finally picked him up in Akron.”

Ernie, the oldest sibling, was in the midst of aggressive chemotherapy for esophageal cancer at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor during the 2001 holiday season. With the help of his doctor, his treatments were adjusted to allow him to drive to Carrollton Christmas Eve, eat breakfast and return to Michigan, wearing a chemo drip the entire time.

Weather once again attempted to break the streak in 2004 when Sheila flew home from Arizona. She had a layover at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport when a blizzard hit the area. They announced no flights would leave from the airport until after Christmas.

“Two days before Christmas at 8 p.m., my son and I headed to Kentucky in the four-wheel drive. The trip wasn’t too bad until we got to Columbus where the interstate became one lane and cars were off the side of the road,” Brad explained. “We got there, slept and headed back home. We made it to Carrollton at 2 p.m. Christmas Eve.”

Helen and Linda do most of the cooking for the holiday meals. Helen keeps a “food file” with items to order, etc. and adjusts each year for the number attending. She noted, it is about a month long process preparing for the gathering.

She included Brad in her cooking preparations one year, sending him to the store. “I wrote a detailed list and tried to include where the items were in the store,” Helen laughed. “Brad called numerous times and even had women shoppers looking for items on the list.”

“This is our tradition, our family. We have to give credit to our spouses,” Brad stated. “We have sweet accommodating spouses who travel with us.”

Helen has been part of the siblings tradition for 38 years. Throughout the years, her cousins have been part of the celebrations and for several years, Ernie and his wife, Julie, picked up Helen’s elderly aunt in Michigan and brought her to Carrollton with them. Often times, family members would bring others with them and Helen admitted to having people sleeping everywhere.

One of the reasons Brad feels the siblings continue to share this time together is because they are all proud of their roots. They all graduated from Carrollton High School and those living away like to stay in touch and keep up with the happenings in Carrollton.

“They like coming back to Carrollton,” Brad said. “I think they are glad we are still here.”

As Christmas Eve approaches, plans are underway to continue the tradition. Another sibling photo will be taken while they sing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and an “outlaw” photo will be taken to add to the collection.

“We know we are blessed to be able to do this,” Brad said.