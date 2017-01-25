CHS athletes sport crowns at winter homecoming

CARROLLTON -Hailey Wells and Cole Russell were crowned Carrollton High School Winter Homecoming queen and king Jan. 20 during a ceremony held between the junior varsity and varsity basketball game.

Wells, a senior, is the daughter of Lisa Wey and Daryl Wells of Carrollton. Her school activities include Prom Committee (one year), Student Council (four years), Academic Hall of Fame (one year) and Spanish Club (three years). She is also a four-year letter winner on the cross country team and a two year track letter winner. As a member of the cross country team, she was named to the Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) first team, All District first team, and a member of the NBC and District championship team and a state qualifier. Individually, she was an NBC and district runner-up.

As a track athlete, Wells was the runner-up in the mile at the NBC meet, and a member of the NBC’s top 4×8 relay team as a freshman.

She plans to attend Kent Stark University following graduation from high school.

Russell, a senior, is the son of Cale and Leigh Russell of Carrollton. His academic activities include being named an NBC Scholar Athlete and a member of National Honor Society. He is also a member of the Academic Hall of Fame (four years). He is a four-year member of the CHS basketball and baseball teams and a two-year member of the CHS football team. He attends Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

Russell plans to study engineering at either the University of Akron or The Ohio State University following graduation.

Members of the homecoming court include:

Freshmen – Haili Baker, daughter of James and Kelli Baker of Carrollton, and Bryce Carte, son of Rebecca and Derrick Thompson of Carrollton.

Sophomores – Sadie Green, daughter of Tricia and Fred Green of Mechanicstown, and Spencer Varney, son of Trese and Steve Varney of Carrollton.

Juniors – Kira Anderson, daughter of Rani and Eric Anderson of Carrollton, and Dakota Walters, son of Emma Walters and Steve Walters, both of Carrollton.

Seniors – Mia Moore, daughter of Henry Moore of Scio and Stephanie Moore of Carrollton, and Ashton Coad, son of Fred Coad of Carrollton.

The queen, king and their court were guests of honor at a dance Jan. 21 held in the high school gym. Theme for the dance was “This Town.”