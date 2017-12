Carrollton High School’s annual Christmas concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The program will include the Concert Band under the direction of David Dickerhoof and Jordan Provost, the Steel Drum Band, directed by Ryan Reed and the Brass Choir under the direction of Mr. Provost.

Each ensemble will present a variety of holiday music. The concert is free and open to the public.