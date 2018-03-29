CHS baseball team splits opening day doubleheader

The 2018 high school baseball season opened last Saturday with the Carrollton Warriors splitting a double header with the East Liverpool Potters.

Carrollton won the first game 5-3, but dropped the second 12-1.

In game one, Chase Marmo recorded three hits with an RBI, while Jimmy Birong added a hit, two runs scored and a pair of steals. Mike Yoder and Jeffrey Bolanz each added an RBI.

Trevor Boggess went three strong innings to get the win. He did not allow any hits, while striking out four and walking three.

In game two, the Potters jumped on the Warriors for six runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 12-1 win in five innings.

Carrollton was held to just two hits in the game, a single each by Teagin Mohn and Marmo. Mohn had the Warriors only RBI.

Austin Lewis took the loss for the Warriors.

When asked how it felt to get a win on opening day, Coach Craig Brooks replied, “Any win is a good one. I’m happy for the boys. They’ve worked hard. As for me, I’m humbled to be able to coach at the field my friends, parents and coaches helped build.”

Brooks said the Warriors were only on the field twice prior to opening day, once for a practice and once for a scrimmage with Malvern.

“We’ve practiced numerous times on the turf football field, which has been extremely helped,” he added.

The Warriors are schueduled to play at Edison Friday and Coshocton Saturday.