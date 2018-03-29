CHS boys finish third at Claymont

Carrollton placed third in the men’s division of the Claymont Jeff Arthurs Track Invitational Saturday behind East Canton and Claymont.

East Canton tallied 144 points, followed buy Claymont with 124 and Carrollton with 87.5. Malvern finished eighth with 15 points.

Picking up first place points for the Warriors were the 4×400 relay (Bryce Carte, Lenart Rossius, Chase Flanagan and Calob Dalton) with a winning time of 45.8, Dalton in the 100 (11.94), Noah Carrothers (54.04) and Flanagan in the triple jump (34-05.5).

Carte placed second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300IM hurdles, Flanagan was third in the long jump and Josh Knipp, Jayson Naylor, Jett Russell and Bryan Sterling placed third in the shuttle hurdles.