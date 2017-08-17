CHS boys golf team off to strong start

The Carrollton boys golf team is off to a strong start.

The team placed third in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference tournament that kicked off the season Aug. 7, just one stroke behind the winners.

West Branch and Minerva stood tied at 341 after regulation play. A sixth-man playoff gave West Branch the win and placed Minerva second. Carrollton golfers scored a 342.

Louisville finished fourth, Alliance, fifth; East Palestine, sixth; and Salem, seventh.

Carrollton senior Justin Shaw and Louisville’s Caleb Praco shared medalist honors. Both shot an 80.

Rounding out the scoring for Carrollton were Christian Barto, 82; Jimmy Birong, 89; and Emmett Davis, 91.

The Warriors picked up two league wins during the first full week of action; defeating Salem 167- 222 and Alliance 161-202 at Carroll Meadows.

Barto shot a one-over-par 36 against Salem, followed by Davis with a 42, Bryce Ferrell, 43, and Shaw 46.

Against Alliance, Barto led the way with a 38 followed by Shaw, 40; Ferrell, 41; Drue Moore and Birong, 42; and Davis, 45.

The team competed at the Tuscarawas Central Catholic Tournament at Union Country Club Aug. 9, placing sixth in the 14-team field.

Strasburg won the event with a 313, followed by Hiland, 324; John Glenn, 329; Hoban, 333; Dover, 338; and Carrollton 340. Sandy Valley finished ninth with a 359.

Dylan Tucker of Strasburg shot a 75 to earn medalist honors. Sandy Valley’s Logan Leichtamen finished second individually with a 77 and Barto finished fourth with a 78.

The Warriors finished third in the Tannenhauf Invitational Aug. 11 behind St. Ignatius and Jackson.

Andrew Kaye of St. Ignatius was medalist with a 71 to lead his team’s score of 296. Jackson scored 317 followed by Carrollton with 339.

Barto shot a 77 to lead the Warriors and finished tied for seventh individually in the field of 90 golfers. Shaw shot an 87; Davis, 96; Birong, 87; Ferrell, 91; and Moore, 88.