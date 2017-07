Carrollton High School graduates of classes 1979-1983 have the opportunity to participate in a “just for fun” golf competition.

The 1st annual Golf Outing is set for July 29 at Carroll Meadows Golf Course in Carrollton. Tee times begin at 8 a.m.

Cost for the two-person scramble is $40 per person and includes golf and cart.

Space is limited. To register or for more information, contact Terry Peterson at 330-322-4722.