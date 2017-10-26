CHS cross country teams qualify for regional meet

CAMBRIDGE – Its that time of year again. The Carrollton boys and girls cross country teams ran at the Eastern District, District Division II Cross Country meet Saturday at Cambridge High School.

The boys placed third with 136 points and the girls finished seventh with 218 points. Each earned a trip to the regional meet this Saturday at Pickerington High School.

“Both teams competed well and left everything out on the course,” said head coach Chris Woolf. “Both teams started off the post season with these goals in mind and accomplished them. We are very proud of these young student athletes and look forward to next weekend at Pickerington.”

The top six boys teams and any individual in the top 24 not on a qualifying team advanced to the regional meet.

In the boys race, that featured 160 runners, senior Daniel Lampe and junior Connor Rutledge placed 10th and 11th respectively with times of 17:21.4 and 17:23.9 to lead the Warriors.

Junior Jon Russell was next in 22nd place with a time of 17:42.4, Evan Days in 45th place with a time of 18:34.4, Jayson Naylor in 48th place a time of 18:36.4.

The Minerva boys finished one place ahead of the Warriors in second with 92 points.

Minerva junior Joey Stafford led the way for the Lions in third place with a time of 17:02.6, with sophomore Nick Bledsoe placing 14th with a time of 17:31.9, senior Finn Billiter in 26th place with a time of 17:56.4 and Cody Wyatt in 31st place with a time of 18:05.2.

The Sandy Valley boys finished in 15th place with 420 points. Sophomore Nash Monroe was the top placer for the Cardinals in 25th place with a time of 17:51.3.

The girls race also had 160 runners. Junior Micah Donley led the Warriors with a time of 19:20.8, good for seventh place. She was followed by junior Cindy Lewis in 36th place with a time of 21:40.3, senior Emmy Days in 42nd place with a time of 21:55.9, freshman Mary Keane in 66th with a time of 22:44.5 and senior Jezarae Bell in 69th place with a time of 22:50.7.

The top seven teams and top 28 runners not on a qualifying team moved on to the regional meet.

The Minerva Lions girls finished second with 78 points. The Lions senior Mackenzie Scott and junior Nelle Yankovich placed second and third with times of 18:30 and 19:10.2, while senior Jenna Daulbaugh finished was 21st with a time of 20:48.6, sophomore Alexis Zeidrich 24th with a time of 20:59.4 and junior Kala Eddy 28th with a time of 21:07.4.

The Sandy Valley Lady Cardinals just missed a trip to the regional meet by placing eighth with 233 points.

Sophomores Kiannah and Mercedes Sarver placed 15th and 16th for the Cardinals with times of 20:25.1 and 20:27.4.