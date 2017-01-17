CHS football coach resigns to focus on wife, young kids

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – After five seasons of directing the Carrollton High School football program, Head Coach Eric McCort has decided to step away from the game he loves to focus on the family he’s created.

“With my four kids and where they’re at right now, I missed almost every single one of my daughter’s soccer games,” said McCort. “I had a couple moments where my wife had asked if it was worth missing my own kids doing some of the things they were doing.”

“I just realized honestly that I would always be a coach, I can always get back into coaching but I only have one shot at this dad thing and I don’t want to screw it up,” McCort said. “I don’t want to look back when I’m 65 years old and wish I would have been a better father.”

Throughout McCort’s five-year stint as the Warriors’ head coach, he led Carrollton to a 26-24 record.

McCort said his decision to resign is the hardest decision he’s ever made.

“To date, this has been the hardest decision of my life,” he said. I absolutely love these kids and love the men I work with.”

“I’ve known football since I was eight, nine or 10 years old, I’ve never had a season without it. I’ve never gone a fall without football.”

“Eric has poured his heart and soul into the job and I will forever be grateful to him for what he has done for our football program,” said Carrollton Athletic Director Mark Spears. “Eric was the driving force behind the turf project and the creation of the touchdown club. Those are just two parts of the legacy he will leave behind.”

“I look back at what we’ve accomplished over the last five years,” McCort mentioned. “We have a new logo that has gone community wide, it’s on our cop cars. We were able to start a touchdown club that is in our community already. We’ve raised funds for over a $500,000 field.”

“All of these things I have done, not because of the glory that comes with coaching. It’s because of what I love about this town and I want to see something better than what was better when I was here.”

McCort believes that Carrollton can continue to succeed.

“There is no reason that this community can continue to win and do the things they’ve been doing, not just in sports but with our new school,” he said. “There’s no reason our community can’t have the success that other communities have in the sports world.”

“This is an unbelievable place with unbelievable people,” McCort said as he spoke about his town of Carrollton. “This has been the honor of my life to serve these kids over the last 15 years and definitely as the head coach the last five.”

McCort spoke about the “high quality”, young men he has coached throughout his time with the Warriors.

“People are going to think I quit on them, and the community. I don’t want people to ever think I quit,” McCort said. “I’m making a decision for my children and I’m putting them and my wife first.”

“I’ve been blessed to have guys I have coached want to come back to Carrollton and coach for me,” McCort said as he spoke about his assistant coaches. “I believe I work with some of the best coaches around and definitely in our league. What I can say is they love these kids and put in countless hours, effort and energy.”

McCort’s not sure of his career moving forward.

“What I can tell you is God has a plan and I don’t know it is,” McCort said. “I’m not sure what the next step is because I’ve never known life without football.”

“I’m getting through this part and it’s been hard, it’s been really hard,” he said. “The reason I stepped away when I did is because I want our school to be able to go out and find the best coach for these kids and have enough time to do it.”

“Plenty of people told me not to step down but I knew in my heart it was the right move,” McCort mentioned. “I wanted to it as fast as I could so they could go out and find the right man to replace me.”

“I would like to thank all of the guys I’ve coached over the years for what they’ve meant to me and my family,” McCort said in conclusion. “I always think about my kids with their faces painted each week. They knew all the player’s names and numbers and what positions they played.”

McCort also thanked the people within the community for the support he has received and the friendships he has built.

McCort is unsure of what his future holds.