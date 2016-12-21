CHS matmen defeat West Branch 53-12

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CARROLLTON – The Warrior wrestling team hosted the West Branch (Green) Warriors Dec. 15 in the Carrollton gymnasium, dominating their Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) foe 53-12 to improve to 2-0 in the league.

Carrollton sophomore Ben Pasiuk kicked off the night with a 59-second pin in the 132 lb. match over West Branch sophomore Jonah Thomas. Carrollton led 6-0.

Justin Shaw recorded a pin for the home team with 23 seconds remaining in the second period of the 138 lb. match against Green Warrior wrestler Thomas Caserta, putting Carrollton up 12-0.

In the 145 lb. match, Carrollton’s Adam Shaw earned a pair of takedown points to lead West Branch’s Dylan Miller 2-0. Miller was awarded reversal points to tie the match at 2-2.

Both wrestlers recorded reversal points, making it a 4-4 match but another reversal by Adam Shaw won him the match with a 6-4 decision. The home team led 15-0.

Brandon Daniels gave Carrollton a 19-0 lead with a 12-1 major decision over West Branch’s 152 lb. Cameron Martig.

Daniels jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a reversal. Two takedowns and six near-fall points later, he out lasted his opponent for the win.

Carrollton’s 160 lb. junior Noah Carrothers won by a 7-1 decision over West Branch sophomore Herb Suter, giving Carrollton a 22-0 lead.

Brenton Miller, a 170 lb. senior, won his 100th match as a Carrollton Warrior with a pin over West Branch junior Spencer Hoops 1:07 into the first period, putting the winning Warriors up 28-0.

Aidan Pasiuk recorded the fast pin of the night in the 182 lb. weight class, with a 30-second pin over West Branch’s Collin Lawniczak.

West Branch won their first match of the night in the 195 lb. match. West Branch junior Lucas Woolf won 7-1 over Carrollton’s Jace Miles.

Carrollton led 34-3.

Carrollton senior Cody Leggett, a first year high school wrestler, won his first match of the NBC dual season with a 13-4 major decision over West Branch 220 lb. freshman Jacob Hurst.

West Branch’s Ian Sharp pinned Carrollton’s Tavis Rutledge in the 285 lb. match, making it a 38-9 contest.

Carrollton freshman Robbie Hoopes fell to West Branch sophomore Christian Wayt 8-3.

Clay Pidgeon, a Carrollton senior, capped off the night with a 9-3 decision in the 126 lb. match over Luke Flickenger.

Carrollton freshman Nathan Blake (106 lbs.) and junior Brandon Prince (120 lbs.) won by forfeit.

With the win over West Branch, Carrollton improves to 2-0 in NBC action this season.

The Warriors traveled to North Canton Dec. 16-17 to compete in the 57th Annual Hoover Holiday Classic. Carrollton placed second as a team with 147 points and Aidan Pasiuk finished as the 182 lb. champion, the Warriors only champion on the day. Wadsworth won the tournament.

Carrollton had five wrestlers (including Aidan Pasiuk) compete in the semifinals. Miller, Adam Shaw, Justin Shaw and Ben Pasiuk all lost in their semi finals match.

Aidan Pasiuk defeated Wadsworth’s Alex Jones 1-0 to win the championship.

Miller pinned Wheeling Park’s John Nash 21 seconds into the second period to place third at the tournament.

Adam Shaw, Justin Shaw and Ben Pasiuk each placed fourth, losing their final consolation match.

“This is a very tough tournament with some of the top wrestlers in the state at all divisions. In many brackets there are multiple returning state placers,” said Carrollton Coach Ken Pasiuk. “One mistake can cost a wrestler when it comes to these quality matchups. Our losses came to quality kids. We tend to get better and better as the year goes by.”

“This was our first big quality tournament of the year,” said Coach Pasiuk. “Our wrestlers did a nice job working through these tough matches during their wins and loses.”

“Our young wrestlers didn’t reach the podium but sure did make some noise,” Coach Pasiuk said. “I’m proud our entire team for how they handled themselves on and off the mat this weekend. This was the highest Carrollton has ever placed at this tournament.”