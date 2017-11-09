CHS play set Nov. 10, 11

The Importance of Being Ernest, described as “a trivial comedy for serious people”, will be presented at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, at the Bell-Herron Middle School.

Tickets are $8 at the door. Presale tickets $5 and may be purchased until this Thursday by calling Mindy Domer at 330-627-8228 or emailing Alzana Nuzzolillo at alzana.nuzzolillo@carrolltonschools.org. Presale tickets may also be obtained in room 101 at CHS.

Presented by the CHS Speech and Drama Department, the cast includes Robert Husted as Jack Worthing, Alan Domer as Algernon Moncrieff, Celia Meek as Lady Bracknell, Sarah Wilsford as Gwyendolyn Fairfax, Olivia Kienzle as Cecily Cardew, Bailey McKarns as Miss Prism, Jared DeGarmo as Reverend Chasuble, Zach Parsons as Lane and Grace Barnhart as Merriman.

The production is under the direction of Ron and Alzana Nuzzolillo and stage management is by McKenzie Hagy.

Thought to be Oscar Wild’s best work, The Importance of Being Ernest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People, is a hilarious and poignant satire of Victorian era social hypocrisy, according to the directors.

A comedy of manners, Earnest is witty and smartly plotted. Filled with memorable characters, all centered on “Ernest,” the fabricated brother of Jack Worthing.

In 1890s England, two young gentlemen use the same pseudonym (“Ernest”) on the sly which leads to a comedy of mistaken identities. Their exploits set off a series of unlikely events that has Jack and others caught up in a web of misunderstandings all the way to the end. It is a comedy of manners from start to finish, the directors said.