CHS relay team wins indoor track state championship

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

AKRON – The Carrollton boys and girls indoor track teams traveled to the OATCCC Indoor State Championship at Stile Athletics Field House March 4.

The boys 4×8 relay team, who placed second at the outdoor state meet in 2016, left as the relay champions.

The team, consisting of Daniel Lampe, Preston Berry, Cole Lovett and Quinton Huggett, posted a time of 8:06.37; edging their opponent Fort Loramie who finished with a time of 8:06.72.

Carrollton senior Maddie Dunlap finished as the state runner-up in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:59.47.

Carrollton sophomore Alivia Bentley was the runner-up in the shot put event. Bentley recorded a throw of 43 feet and three inches.

Carrollton sophomore Micah Donley placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.95. She also ran a 26.84 in the 200 meter dash, placing 16th.

The Carrollton 4×8 relay team placed third with a time of 9:42.26, the 4×4 relay team placed ninth with a time of 4:19.87 and the girls 4×2 relay team placed 14th with a time of 1:56.21.

Carrollton’s Lovett placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:50.14.

The boys 4×2 relay team recorded a time of 1:36.01, placing 18th and the 4×4 team placed 17th with a time of 3:45.57.

Carrollton junior Chase Flanagan placed 11th in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 1.25 inches.