CHS speech students bound for state tournament

Six Carrollton High School students have qualified for the 2017 Ohio High School Speech League’s (OHSSL) state finals to represent Carrollton High School and the Canton District, according to Alzana Nuzzolillo, CHS speech team advisor.

Celia Meek, the sophomore daughter of Shane and Anitra Meek, qualified in Dramatic Interpretation.

Emma Lane, the sophomore daughter of Nate and Janice Lane, qualified in Program Oral Interpretation.

Grace Barnhart, freshman daughter of Vonda Barnhart, Jared DeGarmo, sophomore son of Rebecca Everhart, Brooke Geis, sophomore daughter of Jason and CJ Geis, and Desarae Gorney, junior daughter of Wayne and Teresa Gorney, all qualified to compete in Congressional Debate.

Earning a place as second alternates to the OHSSL state finals were sophomores Ashlee Copeland and Sam Soisson in Duo Interpretation. The students will be accompanied by coaches Ron and Alzana Nuzzolillo and coach Brad Eick at Olmsted Falls High School in March.

Nuzzolillo said CHS continues to rank in the top 10% nationally while competing in the Eastern Ohio National Speech and Debate Association. Eastern Ohio ranks 8th in the nation as a district, she said.

CHS also has four students ranked in the top 50 in their category as students across the state prepare to attend the OHSSL state finals. They are Isaiah Meek, Celia Meek, Brooke Geis and Grace Barnhart.