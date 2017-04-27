CHS students pledge to be safe, responsible prom night

Numerous Carrollton High School students planning to attend the April 29 high school prom have taken a pledge to have a “Safe, Sober, Fun Night.”

The students signed a prom promise that they will not drink and drive or engage in distracted driving practices such as texting and driving, emailing, or even putting on makeup.

Local emergency personnel, law enforcement, teachers and interested citizens are spearing an event to reward the students for their pledge.

Those who signed the promise will receive a coupon for McDonald’s, Dairy Queen or Wendy’s and have their name entered into a drawing for one of five raffle baskets to be given away during the April 18 mock crash at the high school.

Dr. Mandal Haas, one of the organizers, said this year the group has broadened the scope of the event.

“In the past it normally focused on drinking and driving,” he said. “This year we have expanded it to include all types of distracted driving. We have been fortunate in our community not to have experienced tragic events on prom weekend for many years. We hope to continue that trend.”