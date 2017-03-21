CHS students to stage ‘Catch Me If You Can’ this weekend

The true story of a real fake “Catch Me If You Can”, the Carrollton High School spring musical, will be held March 23-25 at 7 p.m. in Bell-Herron Middle School.

Tickets are $5 presale or $8 at the door. For tickets, call Mindy Domer at 330-627-8228 or email Alzana Nuzzolillo at alzana.nuzzolillo@carrolltonschools.org or visit the Fine Arts room in the high school.

Based on the hit film, the true story is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abagnale, Jr., portrayed by Kody Bennett, runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, doctor and a lawyer-living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, portrayed by Robert Husted, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Bennett and Husted are joined by Sarah Wilsford as Paula Abagnale, Olan Domer as Frank Abagnale, Sr., Brenna Campbell as Brenda Strong, Bailey McKarns as Carol Strong and Jared DeGarmo as Roger Strong.

The lead cast members are joined by the featured ensemble, which is comprised of Olivia Kienzle, Morgan Timberlake, Tori Atkinson, Celia Meek, Dani Metz, Jaci Pridemore and Abby Shockey.

Other cast members include: Casey Adkins, Adam Arbogast, Grace Barnhart, Amanda Bentley, Ashlee Copeland, Kaylee Harter, Britnee Huggett, Adaline Kinney, Donovan Koman, Mike Mazalic, Quinn Meredith and Zach Parsons.