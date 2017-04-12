CHS track team dominates West Branch, wins invitational

CARROLLTON – Carrollton won 11 of 15 events en route to an 89-35 girls track win over West Branch in the first home meet of the season April 4.

The team traveled to West Holmes April 8 and captured the 14-team Knights Invitational title.

With the win over West Branch, Carrollton improved to 2-0 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

Alivia Bentley picked up two wins for Carrollton. She won the shot put with a distance of 43 feet and the discus with a throw of 119 feet, 2 inches. Her sister, Amanda, placed second in both events. Completing the sweep of the events was Regan Weiland, who earned third place points in both events.

Jaci Pridemore placed second in the high jump with the bar set at 4-4 and Emma Birong was third at the same height. Mac Tubaugh placed second in the long jump with a distance of 12-11.5.

Carrollton dominated the field events, winning the 4×8 relay, 10-meter hurdles, 4×2 relay, 1,600, 4×1 relay, 300 hurdles, 800 and 3,200 run.

Layna Pasiuk won the 100 and 300 hurdles. She had a time of 16.9 in the 100 and 51.6 in the 300; Micah Donley won the 100 (12.4) and 300 (1.02.3); Maddie Dunlap won the 1,600 (5:38); Bartlow won the 800 (2:44); and Victoria Taylor won the 3,200 (14:34).

The 4×8 relay team posted a time of 10:53; the 4×2 relay team of Brianna Burkhart, Grace Bartlow, Kody Schandel and Cindy Lewis won in a time of 1:55.6; and Burkhart, Pasiuk, Shandel and Lewis won the 4×1 in 55.25.

Earning second place finishes for the winners in running events were Lewis in the 100, Jennie Stine in the 1,600 and Dunlap in the 80., Third place finishes included Tubaugh in the 100 hurdles, Burkhart in the 100, Days in the 1,600, Bell in the 400 and Davis in the 800.

Knights Invitational

The Warriors scored 119 points on their way to the title. West Holmes finished a distant second with 84.50 points, followed by Indian Valley with 83, Rittman, 62; and Ridgewood, 61.

Donley won the 100 (12.72) and 400 (59.41) and was a member of the winning 1,600 relay team, along with Bartlow, Davis and Lewis. They had a winning time of 4:20.07. Donley was also a member of the winning 3,200 relay team along with Bartlow, Davis and Dunlap, that posted a winning time of 10:05.42.

Dunlap was the winner in the 3,200 with a time of 11:19.82.

Alivia Bentley won the shot put (4202.5) and the discus (124-10).

The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Salem April 11 for a league meet and will compete in the Litterdale Invitational April 15 at Sandy Valley.