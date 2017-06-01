CHS valedictorian’s advice to classmates: Love will make the world a better place

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Carrollton High School Valedictorian Jay Stoneman provided classmates with some advice to make the world a better place during the school’s 135th commencement exercises May 26 in the Bell-Herron gym.

Stoneman said the root of negativity in the world is the lack of love.

“There is a lot of negativity,” he said from behind the podium. “We hear about the issue a lot and everyone seems to notice it, but no one seems to do anything about it.”

He compared negativity to a weed choking a flower.

“When I pull weeds, I reach down at the base and pull the root and all out of the ground before it ‘blooms’ and blows seeds every where. That’s fewer you’ll have to pull up next year. This negativity is the same way. The more we let it linger and grow, the more it will spread and the flower, or goodness, is choked out. …The truth is there is a root to our negativity, something bigger, that if stopped, would solve all of the little problems we spend too much time trying to fix.”

To fix the problem, Stoneman said the world needs more love.

“There are different kinds of love and different ways of expressing it, but having love, and therefore respect for everyone, solves problems. It doesn’t always appear easy to love, but it is important to look through someone’s misunderstandings and see who they really are, and who they were created to be. Remember, love is natural but we must put in our effort to choose love and weed out the hate.”

His words of advice to classmates: love those you meet.

“This may sound like a lot of work, but as I mentioned, love is a natural thing. Negativity has no place in this world unless you give it authority, just like a weed has no place in your garden unless you allow it to remain.”

Salutatorian Kierra Robinson focused on memories.

“What is a memory?” she asked, then provided the definition from Wikipedia as “the faculty of the mind by which information is encoded, stored and retrieved.”

“You could tell a silly joke to your brother or sister, spend time with someone special to you, work beside a fellow employee or even plant flowers with your grandma. These memories are what define us, they make us who we are today. Not all memories are happy but they help us grow in ways we never knew we could.”

Superintendent Dr. David Quattrochi called the graduates’ journey through high school “a team effort,” consisting of parents, friends, coaches, teachers and administration. “It’s everyone who encouraged you to keep persevering,” he said.

He noted the world is constantly changing and encouraged students to keep up with that change.

It’s important to keep growing and to be an ethical human being. You are either growing or you are dying. I urge all of you to continue growing.”

High school Principal Dave Davis highlighted statistics about the class of 2017:

*Nine students earned honors diplomas; nine are Graduates with Distinction and 29 are members of the National Honor Society or National Technical Honor Society;

*Forty students participated in the College Credit Plus program and earned 429 semester hours of college credit, totaling $84,513 in tuition savings;

*Community scholarships awarded to graduates totaled $187,895 and altogether, the class earned $1,632,455 in scholarships.

He recognized Cole Brady, Bryan Carrick, Charles Dayton, Matthew Keyser, Rachel Long, Kaitlin Rininger, Camron Roma and Kyle Snider, calling them a “special group of graduates.”

These young men and women standing before you have enlisted in the armed forces and will be reporting to their duty assignments soon after graduation,” he said, as the audience stood and applauded.

The 162 graduates received diplomas and flowers from members of the school board and administration.