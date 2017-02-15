CHS wrestlers finish in final four at state duals

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

COLUMBUS – It was a weekend of celebration for the Carrollton Warrior matmen as they traveled to Columbus to take part in the school’s first trip to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Team Duals wrestling tournament Feb. 12 at St. Johns Arena.

The weekend started with a community sendoff and police escort through Carrollton and Dellroy as the Warriors hit the road to the tournament.

The No. 3-seeded Carrollton Warriors, who were predicted to fall to the No. 6-seeded Ashland Arrows 26-24 by borofanohio.net, opened the tournament with a 34-32 win in the Division II state quarterfinals over Ashland.

The Arrows opened the match with a 7-5 decision over Carrollton’s Nate Blake to take an early 3-0 lead.

Carrollton freshman Robbie Hoopes put the Warriors in front 6-3 with a pin over Ashland’s Kenith Respuesto.

Ashland took a 9-6 lead with a pair of decisions over Clay Pidgeon (120 lbs.) and Brayden Carter (126 lbs.).

Carrollton’s Ben Pasiuk pinned Jake Visintine in 1:12 to put the Warriors ahead 12-9.

Justin Shaw (138 lbs.) and Adam Shaw (145 lbs.) increased Carrollton’s lead to 19-9 with a pair of wins.

Ashland’s Sid Ohl won by technical fall over Noah Carrothers, inching the Arrows within five points (19-14).

Carrollton sophomore Brandon Daniels (160 lbs.) won by a 15-2 major decision and seniors Brenton Miller (170 lbs.) and Aidan Pasiuk (182 lbs.) won by pin, increasing the Warriors’ lead to 34-14, mathematically the Warriors couldn’t lose with the lead they had.

The Warriors took a forfeit at 195 lbs.

Carrollton junior Noah Rutledge (220 lbs.) and sophomore Tavis Rutledge (285 lbs.) both fell by pin in the final two matches.

“With that win it secures a top four spot as a team, that’s pretty nice,” said Carrollton Coach Ken Pasiuk. “You watch that match we just wrestled, we’re wrestling well as a team and we’re wrestling some better kids.”

“Nate Blake went out there and wrestled a ranked kid (in the state) and only gave up a decision and Noah Carrothers only gave up a technical fall to save points,” Coach Pasiuk mentioned. “All those points are huge…honestly you can’t do that if you have selfish teammates; we don’t. They’re having fun and they’re working together, it’s exciting.”

“Getting here (to the state tournament) is one thing, deserving to be here is another but when you win a match here, you make your mark saying you deserve to be here,” said Pasiuk. “In my opinion that just proved that we deserved to be here. It wasn’t luck; we didn’t get here by chance. We deserve to be here and we proved it on the mat by winning that match.”

“We have such a great fan base,” said Pasiuk. “They drove two and half hours to spend their whole day watching us wrestle. That is remarkable.”

With the win, the Warriors advanced to the state semifinals to take on the No. 2-seeded Wauseon Indians.

The Warriors fell to the Indians in the semis 34-30.

Wauseon’s Gavin Ritter pinned Blake in 58 seconds to give the Indians a 6-0 lead.

Hoopes won by a 10-6 decision over Wauseon senior McKayla Campbell.

The Indians’ Nolan Ray (120 lbs.) and Jarrett Bischoff (126 lbs.) recorded pins to increase Wauseon’s lead to 18-3.

Ben Pasiuk defeated Hunter Yackee 3-1, Justin Shaw defeated Mauricio Barajas 2-1 and Adam Shaw pinned Sandro Ramirez to cut Wauseon’s lead to 18-15.

The Indians won the 152 and 160 lb. matches to take a 25-15 advantage.

Carrollton’s Miller pinned Trent Davis and Aidan Pasiuk won 15-0 to give Carrollton their first lead on the night (26-25).

Carrollton’s Cody Leggett won 11-3 over Drew Krall to increase the Warriors lead to 30-25.

The Indians took a 31-30 lead with a 10 second pin in the 220 lb. match and sealed the deal with a 5-0 decision over Carrollton’s Winston Yekel in the heavyweight match.

“Our kids are going out there to wrestle as hard as they can,” said Coach Pasiuk. “We got a lot of points but we got pinned several times and they (Wauseon) didn’t, so that helped them.”

Wauseon finished as the state runner-up with a 48-9 loss to St. Paris Graham.

The Warriors clinched a share of their third consecutive Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) title with a 44-29 win over the Canton South Wildcats Feb. 9 at Faircrest Middle School.

Winning for the Warriors were: Hoopes, Pidgeon, Ben and Aidan Pasiuk, Justin and Adam Shaw, Daniels and Miller.

After all of last week’s action, the Warriors now post a record of 24-2. They will wrestle at home in the league finale Feb. 16 against the Minerva Lions on senior night.