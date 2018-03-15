Churches hosting array of Holy Week services

Carrollton First United Methodist Church and The Bridge will host a wide array of Holy Week and Easter Sunday worship experiences.

The public is invited to join the congregations Palm Sunday, March 25, at the 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. worship services at the church at 253 S. Lisbon St. and the 10 a.m. service at the Bridge located in the Rosebud Mining building at the Carroll County fairgrounds. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 7 p.m. March 29 at the church.

Stations of the Cross will be set up for visitors to journey their way to the cross with Jesus Good Friday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.

An Easter sunrise service will be held on Carrollton’s Public Square at 6:30 a.m. April 1, followed by Easter Sunday services at 8:15 and 10:45 at the church and at 10 a.m. at the Bridge.