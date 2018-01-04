CIC agrees to fund $1,500 of cost to attend Houston petrochemical conference

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

The Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) agreed to send a representative to the World Petrochemical Conference in Houston next year during a Dec. 21 meeting.

Economic Development Director Tait Carter previously asked the CIC for financial assistance to attend this conference to make contacts in not only the gas and oil industry for further development in the county, but to also make contacts regarding downstream development.

Ancillary benefits of the gas and oil boom are many types of manufacturing plants planned for what is known as the downstream area of the gas and oil industries. This includes manufacturing facilities that turn natural gas by-products into such items as plastic.

At the time Carter made the requst, CIC members did not feel going to such a conference would benefit Carroll County and turned down the request.

At the Dec. 21 meeting, Carter had Mike Jacoby and Ed Loomis of APEG (Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth) plead her case and explain reasons why Carroll County should be represented at the conference, scheduled in March of 2018 in Texas.

“It is important that local partners attend this conference. We have done a smaller version of this type of conference in Pittsburgh,” said Jacoby.

Jacoby continued to explain that many companies come to these events looking for the right property to purchase or lease to build manufacturing plants or related companies.

“These companies all need the same thing. They need flat ground, rail access and water and sewer. We can offer them that. We can take a list of properties to the conference and have that information ready to show them and tell them about it,” said Carter.

CIC members were concerned that the original estimates for Carter to attend the conference was about $5,000.

Commissioner Bob Wirkner explained to members the economic development office is funded in part by the county.

“I was told commissioners need to do more financial support for economic development. We have stepped up. There was a travel budget for economic develop in 2016 of $4,000. In 2017, $4,800 was spent. Commissioners appropriated $5,000 for travel for 2018,” said Wirkner.

“Without the commissioners grant to fund the office, there would be no economic development. You need to pick and choose where you need to go,” said Wirker, addressing Carter.

Jacoby said Harrison and Belmont counties are sending representatives from their counties. He noted a cracker plant is to be built in Belmont County and officials there know more businesses and jobs can come with that.

Several members felt that since OMEGA (Ohio Mid Eastern Government Association) and EODA (Eastern Ohio Development Association) will be at the Houston conference, they should be able to tell companies what is available in Carroll County.

“Those groups don’t know Carroll County. Tait Carter does. She knows where there are three, five, 10, or 50 acre sites,” said member Rhonda Cogan.

“EODA and OMEGA are not economic development. Their clients are government agencies. They are not selling the region. That is the local economic development job,” said Loomis.

“That’s right. Their clients are government agencies. You have to get face to face with these companies and these people if you want to compete. You have to get involved. The goal is to get an on-site visit to the property from the companies,” said Jacoby.

Commissioner Jeff Ohler said that he would like the CIC to contribute up to $1,500 towards the expenses for Carter to attend the conference.

After a lengthy discussion, Ohler said EODA (Eastern Ohio Development Alliance) is offering to help with expenses and will pay the $2,000 registration fee for Carter to attend. He said $1,000 will come from economic development travel fund, which leaves about $1,500 not covered.

Flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and some meals will still need funded. Some meals are included with the conference.

Further discussion continued on if the CIC should pay anything, and if so, how much. CIC member Dave Wheeler made a motion the CIC contribute up to $2,000 to assist with expenses for the conference. The motion was approved by a 9-6 vote.

In other business the CIC:

– AUTHORIZED President Denny Roudebush to negotiate a contract for the leasing of acreage at the Commerce Park on SR 9 for farming at $60 per acre for 115 acres.

– MET in executive session to consider the sale of real estate. Following the session, Roudebush was given permission to discuss the issue further with the owner of the property.