CIC approves transfer to fund SR 9, 171 water, sewer project

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – The Carroll County Community Improvement Corp. agreed to transfer monies to fund a State Route 9 (SR 9) and SR 171 water and sewer project during a July 13 meeting.

Commissioner Jeff Ohler said a sale contract for the project from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is expected any day. Contracts for ODOT are prepared by the Ohio Attorney General’s office and then reviewed by state legal counsel.

He noted the contract will be reviewed for form and function by the Prosecutor Steve Barnett. Following his approval, the contract will be submitted to the CIC for signatures and final approval.

The CIC approved the transfer of $300,000 from the sale of land to ODOT at the intersection of SR 9 and SR 171 to the water and sewer project fund.

CIC members Mayor Bill Stoneman and Carrollton village administrator Mark Wells both abstained.

A second transfer of $200,000 from the CIC’s checking account to the water and sewer project fund was approved.

“The total cost of the project is expected to be $1.92 million,” stated Ohler. He noted ODOT is providing $1 million for the project. The CIC is contributing a total of $500,000 and commissioners will transfer $420,000 to the project.

Wells stipulated there will be lateral connections dropped along the path of the project for water and sewer. If residents wish to connect to village services along that route in the future, they will permitted to do so.

“There will be water connections on the west side and sanitary connections on the east side of the project,” stated Wells.

When questioned about the availability of water, Wells said that Carroll County Energy is putting in the number 10 well for the village and that water is, and will be, plentiful.

Wells and Stoneman both abstained from this vote as well.

Ohler said the village will handle the heavy lifting in putting in the water and sewer. The village will hire an engineer, hold the public hearings and be responsible for maintenance since the project will be an extension of their water and sewer system.

In further action, following the motion by Ohler, the CIC agreed to transfer about four acres of Commerce Park back to the county for use by the Golden Age Retreat.

The GAR is constructing a new garage and additional out-buildings.

A question was raised at the last meeting from the Chamber of Commerce, asking if a new representative for the Chamber of Commerce can be appointed to the CIC. The representative who attended CIC is no longer on the Chamber board and not eligible for a CIC seat.

Chamber of Commerce director Amy Rutledge will discuss the matter with her board and make a recommendation for a new member.