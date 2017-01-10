Cindy L. Mitchell, 60

Cindy Lou Mitchell, 60, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Aultman Hospital. She was born Oct. 9, 1956, in Canton.

She worked at the Villa Restaurant for several years. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton and was a former member of Bayard United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club and was an avid Cleveland Brown’s fan.

She is survived by her mother, Geraldine “DeDe” Mitchell of Minerva; three uncles and four aunts, Gene and Helen Mitchell of Mechanicstown, Bill and Nancy Mitchell of Beach City, Monte and Sigrid Mitchell of Oneida, and Mary Ellen Mitchell of Malvern; special friend, Janice Smith of Carrollton; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by two uncles and an aunt, Dale, Gary and Judith Mitchell.

Funeral services will be Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Scott Williams officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. prior to services. The family would like to thank the Carroll Golden Age Retreat for all of their special care over the years. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.