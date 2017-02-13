Clara Ellen McDonald Steinbach, 90, of Canton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

She was born in Carrollton, a daughter of the late Fred and Bertha (Markley) McDonald. She was a member of the 1944 graduating class of Carrollton High School. She was a 1947 Registered Nurse graduate of the Aultman School of Nursing and a 1947 class member of the United States Cadet Nurses Corps U.S. Public Health Service. Her nursing career was served at Aultman Hospital.

She was a long-time member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a charter member of the philanthropic Richville Women’s Club. Clara was a loving wife and cherished mother.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Elaine) Steinbach, Sandra Brue, Ronald Steinbach and James (Caren) Steinbach; four grandchildren, Daniel Brue, Jennifer (Tom) Walton, Megan (Christopher) Shilling and Bradley (Lauren) Steinbach; five great-grandchildren, Natalie Brue, Emily Shilling, Daelan Shilling, Max Walton and Noelle Walton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Leroy Steinbach, to whom she was married 57 years.

Funeral services will be Saturday Feb.18, at 11 a.m. in Otterbein United Methodist Church with Rev. Ralph R. Krall and Rev. Scott Hayward officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends will be received Friday 5-8 p.m. in Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home and one hour before services on Saturday at the church (10-11 a.m.).

A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living Center of Canton, the Aultman Hospital staff and the Otterbein Church family for their loving care.

Donations may be made in Clara’s memory to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Ave. SW, Navarre, OH 44706. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.