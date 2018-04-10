Clara L. Bendle, 92, of Amsterdam, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018, in Valley Hospice Palliative Care Unit at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville.

Born Sept. 15, 1925 in Zanesville, she was a daughter of the late William and Jennie Marie McCloud Smith.

A long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam, she was active in the Catholic Women’s Club and Jolly Mixers.

She is survived by three daughters, Vonnie (James) Deal of Amsterdam and Mary Jo (James) Booth, both of Amsterdam, and Linda (Tony) DeSimone of Carrollton; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and a brother, James A. Smith of Bowling Green, KY.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bendle, in 1986.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 13, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam with a Rosary Service at 7:45 p.m.