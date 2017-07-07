Clarence E. Straight, 81, of Carrollton passed away late Thursday evening June 29, 2017, in Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Born Aug. 16, 1935, in Middlebourne, WV, he was a son of the late Francis and Mable Soules Straight.

Clarence was retired from the Carroll County Highway Department with over 20 years of service. Spending time with his family outdoors fishing and riding four wheelers is what he enjoyed doing most in life.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Marjorie Clark; a son, Frederick Straight; daughter, Denise (Eric) Biggie; eight grandchildren, JJ (Stacey) Nitz, Matthew Morris, Stephan (Tori) Hauenstein, Adam Straight, Jessica (Alex) Howell, Nathan Biggie, Timothy Straight, Braxton Westfall and Brandon Straight-Steffey; 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Carl Straight; a sister, Thelma Ryan; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Clark.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Edward Straight; three brothers; and two sisters.

In accordance with Clarence’s wishes private family services were held.