Clark V. Smith, 89

Clark V. Smith of Henderson, NV, passed away peacefully in his home Feb. 4, 2018, at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Jan. 14, 1929, in Massillon, OH, he was a son to Clark T. and Esther (Karrenbauer) Smith. He graduated from St. Barbara Grade School and Washington High School (1948). He served three years in National Guard and was honorably discharged. It was around this time he met his future wife, Bea (Stanko), and they remained married for 69 years. Together, they had six sons. He worked for Hal Smith Buick Garage as parts manager, and when it closed in 1964, he relocated his family to Carrollton and became parts manager at Huebner Chevrolet.

In 1978, the family moved to Las Vegas, following three of the sons who were performing in the lounges and showrooms with their band, the Smith Brothers. He became parts manager at Jim Marsh Mazda, until his retirement.

Growing up, one of his favorite hobbies was coin collecting, and he amassed a great collection, especially pennies. He enjoyed keeping a scrapbook of the Massillon Tiger football teams, and his books were recently donated to the city to be displayed. He was a great family man, and everyone who knew him loved his calm, easygoing nature.

He is survived by the wife he adored, Bea (Stanko), and his six sons, Eric (Carmen), Greg (Susie), Rami, Todd (Jan), Kevin and Shawn. He has 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his three brothers, Laverne (Norma), Melvin (Jeanette) and Tom (Eileen), and a great grandchild Stephen.

The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Charles Bernick and staff at the Lou Rouvo Brain Center of Las Vegas, and Nathan Adelson Hospice, for their great care and support during Clark’s illness with Alzheimer’s.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Henderson, NV. A celebration of life will be held at South Point Casino, Brunswick Room, immediately following the service.