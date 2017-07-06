Classic car comes back to life

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Carrollton students attending Buckeye Career Center (BCC) were instrumental in making a Dover man’s dream come true.

Dover resident Tweed Vorhees had a vision when he dropped off his 1968 Oldsmobile F85 Ramrod at BCC three years ago. That vision has come to life.

Students enrolled in BCC’s Auto Collision Repair program completed the project last week. “We fabricated, completed body work and painted it. This year we did a lot of the painting and polishing process in class,” said Auto Collision Repair Instructor Jeff Newsome.

According to Vorhees, the vehicle raced in the 1968 NHRA Spring Nationals and was the first modern-day Oldsmobile to win a national meet. The car, raced by Vorhees’ teammate was wrecked, rebuilt and sat in storage since 1987. “It was mostly disassembled but in good shape when I found it five years ago,” said Vorhees. He brought the car to Buckeye because of previous auto work completed by Newsome. “He had done some work on other cars for me and we thought it would be a good project. It’s great because it is entirely a student project,” said Vorhees.

Vorhees still plans to have the vehicle lettered to match the original lettering work completed by his father.

He wants to have the car back to its original condition by November 2017.