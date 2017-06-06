Classified ads

HOUSEHOLD

Fathers Day Sale! Free layaway! Rocker recliners, power recliners, wall huggers, lift chairs, nostalgic tin signs & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Mon., Tues., Thurs. & Fri, 9-5:30, Wed. till noon, Sat. till 2. Like us on Facebook! (23tfcweb)

Memorial week special! 6-months same as cash with your good credit through Synchrony Financial. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (23tfcweb)

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (23cweb)

Misc. For Sale

$899 Above Ground Pools! 19’x31’ installed FREE! Site prep extra. Call 1-800-548-1923. (21-26pweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27+ wooded acres, electric, $84,900. Off S.R. 39 E on Chase Rd. just 9 miles from Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. Nice 59+ acres, $184,900. T.R. 283 near Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (23tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Just outside Mechanicstown off S.R. 524 on Torch Rd. (T.R. 676). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres. Good farming/building/hunting ground, $184,900. Off C.R. 54 on T.R. 283. Saline Twp. 12+ acres, $47,900. C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.). BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (23tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Would you like to make a difference in the life of a person with an Intellectual/Developmental Disability? If so, Rescare has an excellent opportunity for energetic people in the Carrollton area seeking a direct care professional position in a team based setting. Full-time positions available, $10.00 to $10.60 per hour. No uniforms required and no on-call responsibilities. Benefit package available. Apply today! Visit www.ResCare.com and select “Careers”, “Job by location”. An Equal Opportunity Employer F/M/D/V. (20-23cweb)

POSITION AVAILABLE: Full-time Treasurer/Bookkeeper. Must have knowledge of Quickbooks, Excel & Access. Typing a must. Accounting experience preferred. Send resume to PO Box 463, Carrollton, OH 44615. Deadline is June 16, 2017. Attn: Treasurer. (23cweb)

KMI Processing LLC in Minerva, Ohio has openings for motivated detail-oriented individuals for machine operators. The position is fast moving and requires close attention to details. Previous experience in a manufacturing environment a plus. Benefits include Medical Insurance, Retirement & more. Equal Opportunity Employer. Please forward your resume to: mfox@kuttlermachine.com or fax to 330-862-2958. (23cweb)

Teller position available: On-call seasonal teller. Individual must have flexible schedule during bank branch hours. Prefer someone with customer service & money handling experience. Send resume to: Laurie_sibila@keybank.com. (23pweb)

The Carroll County Agricultural Society will be accepting applications for people to park cars at the 2017 fair on the following dates: Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please stop by the Secretary’s Office on these dates to complete an application. You must bring driver’s license or photo ID with you. (23,24cweb)

Part-time, 8-12 hrs/wk, yard work, mowing, etc. $11-15/hr. depending on work ethic & dependability. Job located in Salineville. Call 440-570-8989. (23,24cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

Immediate position available for Assistant Manager at a pizza business. 40 hr. work week, must have driver’s license & be willing to work a flexible schedule. Wage is based on experience. Willing to train. Send resume or letter of interest to PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615, Attn: Pizza. (17tfcweb)

Crossroads Pizza in Carrollton now hiring for inside help. Apply in person at 218 High St. NW. (18tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Harlem Springs – 2 BR trailer. Call 330-415-9302. (21-23cweb)

2 BR trailer in rural setting, handyman’s special. References & deposit required. Call 330-895-2168. (23cweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR second floor apartment. Features hardwood floors. Refrigerator, stove & window A/C furnished. Non smoking. No pets. Contact Glen, 330-933-1914. (23pweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Available NOW! 2 BR, 1 BA mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $600/month + deposit. No pets. Non-smoking. Electric heat w/new furnace. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave first & last name & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Garage Sale at 661 Courtview Dr. SW, June 8 & 9, 9-5. (23cweb)

Big 3-Family Yard Sale at 11 Wood Rd., June 9 & 10, 9-4. Girls clothing, toys, baby furniture, sinks & vanities, Christmas trees & décor, luggage, golf balls, home décor & lots more. (23cweb)

Garage Sale at 2155 Brenner Rd. NE (Vets Club road), June 8 & 9, 9-5. Lots of baby boy items, girls clothing, adult clothing, almost new treadmill, mountain bikes, furniture & much more. (23pweb)

Barn Sale at 2058 Arrow Rd. NW, Carrollton, June 8th through 24th. Playpen, mini fridge, loft bed, clothes, toys & more. (23cweb)

Perennials for sale at 8126 Old Canal Lane, Malvern, June 10 & 11, 10-5. Many varieties. (23cweb)

Garage Sale at 5164 Alliance Rd. NW, Malvern, June 8, 9-6. Toys, tools, ladders, electrical supplies, baby items, girl’s NB-12 months, misc. (23cweb)

Estate/Garage Sale at 10 Liberty St., Dellroy (across f/Nazarene Church), June 10th from 9-3. Couch/loveseat, bed headboard/frame, dishes, misc. garage items, lawn chairs, kitchen items, costume jewelry, old books, upholstered recliner, caned bottom chair, old bottles. (23cweb)

Garage Sale at 164 Granada Rd., Dellroy, June 8, 9 & 10, 8-6. Priced to sell. (23cweb)

Moved Sale at 6098 Vale View Dr., Sherrodsville (Atwood Valley at the lake behind J-Pa’s), June 10, 10-1. Lake stuff, collectibles, Christmas, misc. No early sales. (23pweb)

3-Family Garage Sale at 5137 Senlac Rd. SE, Amsterdam, June 8, 9 & 10, 9-4. (23cweb)

