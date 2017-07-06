Classified ads

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (27cweb)

Misc. For Sale

4’ x 5’ net wrap 1st cutting, $30; small bales 1st cutting, $4; 2nd cutting, $5. Call 330-863-0787. (25-27cweb)

$899 Above Ground Pools! 19’x31’ installed FREE! Site prep extra. Call 1-800-548-1923. (27-30cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

$110,000: Nice 2 BR ranch-style brick home at 608 Lincoln Ave. Close to downtown & amenities. Well constructed & maintained. Must see! Larger than it looks. 2 BA, livingroom, extra kitchenette in basement, central air & gas heat, 1-car detached garage, large shed. Serious inquiries only. Call 330-705-4623. (27,28cweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 27+ wooded acres, $84,900. Off S.R. 39 W on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66) near Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: Island Creek Twp. 21 wooded acres, prime hunting, $51,900. Off S.R. 7 N on T.R. 382. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (27tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

Buyers of standing timber – Pine & hardwoods. Sell mill-direct for top $$! Hochstetler Milling LTD, 419-651-0452. (24-33pweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Hall Machine Company now hiring two general machinists positions. Primarily lathe & mill work, both manual and CNC. We make large parts. Full health care plan. Apply in person at 1209 N. Lisbon Street in Carrollton. Company under new ownership. (24-27cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

Immediate position available for Assistant Manager at a pizza business. 40 hr. work week, must have driver’s license & be willing to work a flexible schedule. Wage is based on experience. Willing to train. Send resume or letter of interest to PO Box 37, Carrollton, OH 44615, Attn: Pizza. (17tfcweb)

Crossroads Pizza in Carrollton now hiring for inside help. Apply in person at 218 High St. NW. (18tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Carrollton – Furnished apartment w/all utilities, cable & trash included. Call 330-418-3784. (27cweb)

———————-

Carrollton – “Tiny House Living” in country setting, $450/month + utilities. No pets. Call 330-571-2385. (26-29cweb)

PRICE REDUCED & Available NOW! 2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country location 5 minutes from town, $500/month + deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Electric heat w/new furnace. Water, sewer, trash, stove & refrigerator included. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2422 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave first & last name & number or text 330-458-9714. (21tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment, $500/month. All utilities paid. Includes parking spot & trash pick-up. Call 330-324-7969. (24tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton – Street level storefront available for lease, approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (26tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Cogan’s Garage Sale at 2108 Canton Rd. NW, July 7 & 8, 9-? (27cweb)

Garage Sale at 3164 Jewel Rd. NW, July 7, 9-4. Primitives, lawn furniture, fishing equipment, lots of misc. (27pweb)

3-Family Garage Sale at 429 Moody Ave. SW, July 6 & 7, 9-5 and July 8, 9-12. Misc. HH items, furniture, tools & other treasures. (27pweb)

Sharon & Darcy’s Garage Sale at 317 Lawrence Dr. SW, July 6 & 7, 9-4. Lots of misc. (27cweb)

