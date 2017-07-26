Classified Ads

HOUSEHOLD

Gordon’s Hot Summer Deals! Queen pillow-top sets $399, metal headboards $159, wood dinette sets $299, recliner couches $598, recliners, lift chairs, power recliners & more! SAVE at Gordon’s Furniture Minerva, 330-868-1099. M-T-TH, 9-5:30, Wed. 9-12, Sat. 9-2. Six months same as cash too! (30tfcweb)

Misc. For Sale

$899 Above Ground Pools! 19’x31’ installed FREE! Site prep extra. Call 1-800-548-1923. (27-30cweb)

Last year’s hay – Small bales, $2. Call 330-739-1248. (29,30cweb)

Oats for sale, $2/bushel; Straw, $2/bale. Call 330-738-6921. (29,30cweb)

TC Encore 22/250 REM, 26” heavy barrel, 6.5×24 AO scope, $550 OBO. Call 330-894-2363. (30,31cweb)

ANIMALS

Puppies For Sale: Great Pyrenees Anatolian Shepherd mix pups, 90% Pyrenees, 10% Anatolian. Livestock guardians. Family pets, giant lovers! $400/each. Also, Jack Russell, Daschund/Mexacan Hairless mix pups. Three hairless, 1 hair. $300/each. Call 330-739-4865. (30-32cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56 acres, $154,900. Just outside Mechanicstown off S.R. 524 on Torch Rd. (T.R. 676). JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. 59 acres, good framing/building/hunting ground, $184,900. Off C.R. 54 on T.R. 283. Saline Twp. 12+ acres, $47,900. C.R. 51 (Hollow Rock Rd.) BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)630-6724 or (740)685-8138. www.brunerland.com (29tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: 17+ wooded acres, hunting/recreation, electric, $56,900. Off S.R. 39 W on Chase Rd. (C.R. 66) 9 miles from Carrollton. JEFFERSON CO: Nice setting on this 59+ acres, electric, driveway, $184,900. Off C.R. 54 on T.R. 283 near Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (29tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

Buyers of standing timber – Pine & hardwoods. Sell mill-direct for top $$! Hochstetler Milling LTD, 419-651-0452. (24-33pweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Hydroseeder Operator – Large farm equipment experience necessary. Must be willing to work long hours, work in weather conditions, and on rough terrain. Between $15/$20 per hour depending on experience. Call Steve at 937-533-6271. (30,31pweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR, 1 BA mobile home 15 minutes from town. $500/month + deposit & utilities. Trash, lawn care & appliances included. Washer & propane dryer hook-up available. No pets. Non-smoking. Propane heat. Single-car garage. Call 330-895-7676. (30cweb)

2 BR apartment close to downtown w/stove, refrigerator & all utilities furnished. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (30,31cweb)

Magnolia Commercial Property: 1,120 sq. ft. for lease. Zoned B2. Beside park. Tenant pays gas & electric. Call 330-866-9718. (30-32cweb)

Magnolia – 1 BR, kitchen, livingroom, full bath, furnished. $550/month + electric. Call 330-866-9718. (30-32cweb)

1 BR downstairs apartment, $500/month. All utilities paid. Includes parking spot & trash pick-up. Call 330-324-7969. (24tfcweb)

House or apartment in town, furnished. Inquiries call 330-323-6293. (30tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton – Street level storefront available for lease, approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (26tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Wood Family Moving Sale at 4230 Arbor Rd. NE, July 20-22, 9-5 and July 27-29, 9-5. Dressers, mower, secretary chair, figurines, ceramics, glass crosses, dishes, snowmen, lots of treasures. (29,30pweb)

Multi-Family Moving Sale at 1147 Lake Dr. NW (behind Ponderosa), July 28 & 29, 8-4. A lot of HH goods & furniture. (30cweb)

Huge 3-Family Garage Sale at 638 Courtview Dr., July 27, 28 & 29, 9-2. Furniture, wedding supplies, HH goods, clothing. A must see! Everything must go! (30pweb)

Large Garage Sale at 2153 Canyon Rd., July 27, 28 & 29. Home goods, furniture, misc. (30cweb)

3 Friends Big Sale at 877 Roswell Rd., July 27 & 28. Antiques, primitives, chainsaw, old linens, sewing items, Hostas, western furniture, misc. (30cweb)

