Classified Ads

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES

Buying Estates! Buying antiques, furniture, primitives, small items – Anything old! Call 330-627-3276. (31cweb)

Misc. For Sale

TC Encore 22/250 REM, 26” heavy barrel, 6.5×24 AO scope, $550 OBO. Call 330-894-2363. (30,31cweb)

Protech electric treadmill, space-saver, $650. EC. Call 330-863-1518. (31cweb)

ANIMALS

Puppies For Sale: Great Pyrenees Anatolian Shepherd mix pups, 90% Pyrenees, 10% Anatolian. Livestock guardians. Family pets, giant lovers! $400/each. Also, Jack Russell, Daschund/Mexacan Hairless mix pups. Three hairless, 1 hair. $300/each. Call 330-739-4865. (30-32cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations. The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: Lee Twp. 56+ wooded acres, recreation/hunting, electric, $154,900. Off S.R. 524 on Bay Rd. near Mechanicstown. Lee Twp. 38+ wooded acres, hunting, $119,900. Off S.R. 39 W on Chase Rd. near Carrollton. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (31tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

Buyers of standing timber – Pine & hardwoods. Sell mill-direct for top $$! Hochstetler Milling LTD, 419-651-0452. (24-33pweb)

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Hydroseeder Operator – Large farm equipment experience necessary. Must be willing to work long hours, work in weather conditions, and on rough terrain. Between $15/$20 per hour depending on experience. Call Steve at 937-533-6271. (30,31pweb)

The Carrollton First UMC is seeking to fill a Pianist/Keyboardist/Accompanist position. Responsibilities include providing accompaniment for hymns/praise songs for worship services, working with the pastor to coordinate music with the theme of the service, and occasionally accompany soloists/special music for a service. (For a full description go to www.yellowbrickchurch.org). Interested persons may send resume, cover letter, 3 references in Word/PDF format via email to: office@yellowbrickchurch.org or mail to: Carrollton First UMC, P.O. Box 85, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 no later than August 31, 2017. (31-34cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR apartment close to downtown w/stove, refrigerator & all utilities furnished. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (30,31cweb)

Furnished apartment in Carrollton w/all utilities included, cable, trash & internet. Call 330-418-3784. (31cweb)

Magnolia Commercial Property: 1,120 sq. ft. for lease. Zoned B2. Beside park. Tenant pays gas & electric. Call 330-866-9718. (30-32cweb)

Magnolia – 1 BR, kitchen, livingroom, full bath, furnished. $550/month + electric. Call 330-866-9718. (30-32cweb)

1 BR downstairs apartment, $500/month. All utilities paid. Includes parking spot & trash pick-up. Call 330-324-7969. (24tfcweb)

House or apartment in town, furnished. Inquiries call 330-323-6293. (30tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Downtown Carrollton – Street level storefront available for lease, approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (26tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

SERVICES

T-Lanham and Son: concrete floors, driveways, sidewalks, block walls & masonry repairs. Call 330-575-7246. (31-34pweb)

GARAGE SALES

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 1266 Steubenville Rd. SE, August 5, 9-3. Baby clothes & items, 2 sewing machines, hunting & garden items, books, PS2 games, misc. (31cweb)

Garage Sale at 4276 Amsterdam Rd. SE (REAR), Kilgore, August 5 & 6, 9-4. Lots of items by the bag or by the box. All items must go! (31cweb)

Garage Sale at Picked and Painted Primitives, 7108 Salineville Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, August 4, 5 & 6, 9-5 daily. Furniture, linens, name brand clothes (junior’s, women’s & guys), yard tools, vintage items, seasonal décor, canning jars, metal file drawers & much more! (31cweb)

Rummage & Bake Sale at Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs, August 5, 9-4. Lots of good merchandise very cheap. (31cweb)

Estate Garage Sale at 55 Gallo Rd. NW, August 4 & 5, 10-5. Everything must go! (31cweb)

