Classified Ads

BOATS

2012 South Bay Xcursion 24 ft. pontoon boat w/trailer & 9.9 hp motor. Like new w/less than 100 hrs. Leesville Lake. $15,500. Call 216-554-1262. (32pweb)

———————-

HOUSEHOLD

Ashley Sleep Mattress Sale! Full pillow-top sets $299, queen $399 & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. Free financing, 6 months same as cash through Synchrony Financial. (32tfcweb)

———————-

Back-to-school Sale! Sofa $299, metal futon & 8” mattress $199, chests & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (32tfcweb)

———————-

Misc. For Sale

Protech electric treadmill, space-saver, $650. EC. Call 330-863-1518. (31,32cweb)

———————-

4-year-old fully automatic hospital bed – Call 330-627-0556. (32,33pweb)

———————-

ANIMALS

Puppies For Sale: Great Pyrenees Anatolian Shepherd mix pups, 90% Pyrenees, 10% Anatolian. Livestock guardians. Family pets, giant lovers! $400/each. Also, Jack Russell, Daschund/Mexacan Hairless mix pups. Three hairless, 1 hair. $300/each. Call 330-739-4865. (30-32cweb)

———————-

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

———————-

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

———————-

JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. Beautiful 59+ acres, building sites, $184,900. Off S.R. 54 on T.R. 283 near Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (32tfcweb)

———————-

MISC. WANTED

Buyers of standing timber – Pine & hardwoods. Sell mill-direct for top $$! Hochstetler Milling LTD, 419-651-0452. (24-33pweb)

———————-

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

———————-

HELP WANTED

Tree Farm help wanted. Need reliable transportation. Call Bruce at 330-738-6775. (32cweb)

———————-

The Carrollton First UMC is seeking to fill a Pianist/Keyboardist/Accompanist position. Responsibilities include providing accompaniment for hymns/praise songs for worship services, working with the pastor to coordinate music with the theme of the service, and occasionally accompany soloists/special music for a service. (For a full description go to www.yellowbrickchurch.org). Interested persons may send resume, cover letter, 3 references in Word/PDF format via email to: office@yellowbrickchurch.org or mail to: Carrollton First UMC, P.O. Box 85, Carrollton, Ohio 44615 no later than August 31, 2017. (31-34cweb)

———————-

Drivers: $19/week Health! Free Life/Disability insurance. Vacation, 401k. Late model assigned equipment. Good home time, paid detention & ALL miles! Low turnover w/well established company. CDL-A req. Apply at: www.kandel.com or call 330-798-4111 x221. (32-35pweb)

———————-

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

———————-

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

———————-

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

———————-

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

———————-

FOR RENT

———————-

Magnolia Commercial Property: 1,120 sq. ft. for lease. Zoned B2. Beside park. Tenant pays gas & electric. Call 330-866-9718. (30-32cweb)

———————-

1 BR apartment on Arrow Rd., Carrollton, $350/month. For more info, call or text 330-312-6865. (32cweb)

———————-

1 BR downstairs apartment, $500/month. All utilities paid. Includes parking spot & trash pick-up. Call 330-324-7969. (24tfcweb)

———————-

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

———————-

Downtown Carrollton – Street level storefront available for lease, approx. 534 sq. ft. $550/month. Call Donna for more details, 440-590-3842. (26tfcweb)

———————-

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

———————-

NOTICES

Use the patented Happy Jack Flea Beacon to control fleas in the home without toxic chemicals or expensive exterminators. Sold at Tractor Supply. fleabeacon.com (32-35pweb)

———————-

SERVICES

T-Lanham and Son: concrete floors, driveways, sidewalks, block walls & masonry repairs. Call 330-575-7246. (31-34pweb)

———————-

GARAGE SALES

Porch Sale at 288 4th St. NE, Aug. 11, 9-4. HH items, mowers, Vera Bradley purses, misc. (32cweb)

———————-

Large Garage Sale at Michelle Eddy’s, 339 Woodside Dr. (Courtview allotment), Aug. 10 & 11, 9-5. Quality name brand back to school clothes for boys & girls up to size 10. Toys, TV, HH goods & more! (32cweb)

———————-

Multi-Family Yard Sale at 119 N. Star St. NW, Aug. 10 & 11. Tools, kids clothes, misc. (32cweb)

———————-

2-Family Garage Sale at 135 Haines Lane (across f/Airport Rd.), Aug. 10 & 11, 9-? Girls clothes 2T – teen, wedding décor, crafts & florals, prom & homecoming dresses, bikes, toys, table & desk, lots of HH & misc. (32cweb)

———————-

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 250 Haines Lane (behind old Atlas Gas), Aug. 9, 10 & 11, 8-5. Lots of girls clothes size 5 & up, furniture, toys, bikes, dollhouse w/furniture, men & women’s clothing. (32cweb)

———————-

Church Basement Sale at Pleasant Hill U.M. Church, 3003 Scio Rd., Carrollton, Aug. 10, 11 & 12, 9-5 daily. Men’s, women’s & children’s clothing, HH items, jewelry, toys, books & more. (32cweb)

———————-

Moving Sale at 4006 Macaw Rd. NE, Aug. 11 & 12, 9-5 and Aug. 13, 9-3. HH furniture (smoke & pet-free), dolls (some older), old cameras, (from Salem Church) Christmas eve pattern dinner plates & cups, Craftsman riding mower, Briggs & Stratton generator, Polen extended long-pole chainsaw. Too much to mention! (32cweb)

———————-

Multi-Family Garage Sale at 4142 Roswell Rd., Aug. 10, 11 & 12, 9-6. Furniture, toys, kids clothes (boys 8-10 & girls 14 & 16). (32cweb)

———————-

Garage Sale at 1055 Kensington Rd. NE (beside cement plant), Aug. 13 & 14, 9-2. EVERYTHING BUT CLOTHES! Dishes, vases, home décor, some furniture, lamps, 8×10 rug w/matching runners, 2 mirrored closet doors & more! House will be for sale too! Come and take a look! (32cweb)

———————-

Garage Sale at 6154 Bachelor Rd. NW, Waynesburg, Aug. 10, 11 & 12, 9-5. (32cweb)

———————-

Pole Barn Sale at 9840 Watson Rd., Kensington, Aug. 10, 11 & 12. Part of Rt. 30 garage sales. Hunting, tools, fishing, kids, knives, HH. Rain or shine. Pictures on Canton Craigslist. (32cweb)

———————-

Garage Sale at 9175 Niblick Rd., Salineville, Aug. 10 & 11. Pine lumber, misc. tools & hardware, backpack blowers, 5 pc. Dewalt cordless set, misc. hunting & fishing, horse trailer & tack. (32pweb)

———————-

Annual Garage Sale at 279 Third St. NE, Aug. 9, 10 & 11, 9-4. Boys & girls kids clothes, coats & shoes: all sizes & in excellent condition. Love seat, outdoor café, antique game table. (32cweb)

———————-