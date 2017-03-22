Classified ads

MOTORCYCLES

1983 Pontoon boat w/9.9 Johnson motor, aluminum top and 24’ Hoosier trailer. Used all of last season. Excellent starter boat. $3,000 OBO. Call Paul, 330-627-2007. (09-12cweb)

HOUSEHOLD

Save! All chairs on sale! All gliders, swivels, power, lift, recliners & more! Free financing! (Minimum $599) Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (12tfcweb)

Deals! Tax time specials! Ashley sofa $299, wood dinettes from $199, queen mattress sets from $299, adjustable beds from $799, TV stands (sold assembled) & more! Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (12tfcweb)

Floor sample sale! All Serta Perfect Sleepers! End of season clearance. Gordon’s Furniture, Minerva, 330-868-1099. (12tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

The Free Press Standard

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

CARROLL CO: New! 6+ acres, electric, $39,900. Lorric Rd. (T.R. 231) near Minerva. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (12tfcweb)

For sale by owners/Immediate possession: 3 BR, 1 BA one-story home sits on 2/3 acre, 2-car detached garage, new well, complete overhaul of furnace in 2017, newer roof, like-new carpet, taxes $395/half, appliances stay, newer windows, CEVSD, clean & ready to move in! Great starter or ready for downsizing! Generator back-up included in price, $52,000. Own well & septic, shared entrance, own driveway. Located at 2224 Roswell Rd. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615. Contact info. 330-455-6751 or 330-478-9668. (12ncweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Drivers: Home daily. Excellent pay. BC/BS/UPMC, Dental, Vision, 401k, etc. Class A & B Tanker Drivers. No Hazmat required. Call 855-582-2032. (11,12pweb)

Local nursery looking for semi truck driver to help load evergreen trees on trailers. Call 800-521-7328. (11,12cweb)

Sales Clerk needed: Basic knowledge of building materials, positive attitude. Part or full-time. Resumes only to: LSI, PO Box 249, Carrollton, OH 44615. (12cweb)

Carrollton-based construction company looking to hire experienced laborers. Must have hand tools & tool belt. If interested please call 740-768-2289. (12cweb)

Hiring all shifts at Crossroads Pizza, Carrollton – Drivers & Inside Help (all must be able to work inside). 18 or older apply today or update your application. (09-13cweb)

St. John’s Villa is hiring part-time staff for day and afternoon shifts. Apply in person at 701 Crest St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or complete an online application at the St. John’s website. (12,13cweb)

Bartender/Short-order Cook needed at Carrollton Eagles. Must be available for day & night shifts. Contact 330-627-2821. (12,13cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

Available Immediately – 2-½ BR apartment between Malvern & Waynesburg, completely furnished. Plenty of room for parking. Month to month lease available. $700/month includes all utilities, trash, heat, internet & basic cable. No pets. Contact Shelly at 330-863-4422. (12cweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage only – Private location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Perfect for boat or vehicle storage! Call & leave name & number or text 330-458-9714. (06tfcweb)

2 BR upstairs apartment that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, trash pick-up, water & sewer. You pay electric. 1-year lease (negotiable). No smoking. No pets. $500/month, $500 deposit. Call 330-205-4521. (10tfcweb)

Small 2 BR house w/laundry room on quiet street at 251 4th St. SE, $500/month. Includes stove & refrigerator. We pay water, sewer & trash pick-up. 1-year lease. No pets. Call Bill at 330-417-6390. (11tfcweb)

