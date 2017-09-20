Classified Ads

ANIMALS

Toy Poodle puppies, 8 wk. old black males w/nice disposition. 8-10 lbs. fully grown. Call 330-627-3516. (38,39cweb)

REAL ESTATE

Real Estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, thus making it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin, or the intention to make any such preferences, limitations or discriminations.

The Free Press will not knowingly accept advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. Be informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.

House For Sale, Carrollton OH: Leesville Lake (Palermo on the lake) Year-Round Living! 3 BR, 1.5 BA (1/2 BA off the master), 2 nice brick fireplaces (living & family rooms), newer appliances, washer & dryer hook-ups. Within walking distance to the lake, docks & ramp. $119,900. Check this one out! Call 330-627-5273. (38-41pweb)

COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES – Newell Realty & Auctions, 330-627-2350. (01tfcweb)

JEFFERSON CO: Ross Twp. Nice laying 59+ acres, electric, building/hunting, $184,900. Off C.R. 54 on T.R. 283 near Bergholz. BRUNER LAND COMPANY, INC. (740)435-3434 or (740)260-1378. www.brunerland.com (38tfcweb)

MISC. WANTED

WANTED: Standing Timber & Walnut Trees – Call Carroll County Logging, 330-738-2050 or 440-897-0863. (01tfcweb)

HELP WANTED

Carroll Healthcare Center is now hiring full and part-time Dietary Aides. Responsibilities include meal prep and cleaning. Benefits for full-time positions. Apply at 648 Longhorn St. NW in Carrollton. Call 330-627-5501 for more information. (38cweb)

Hiring Office Personnel: Cadiz publishing company is seeking immediate steady part-time position to handle front office duties to include typing and answering the phone. Will train on tasks. Must be organized and professional with good communication skills. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact David at 740-942-2118 or email dgschloss@yahoo.com. (38cweb)

Line Operators needed at plastic manufacturing plant. Full benefits, tiered pay scale, must pass drug test. Apply at 750 Garfield Ave., Carrollton, OH. (08tfcweb)

EMT Fleet Services in Carrollton, Ohio is now hiring Fleet Tech. Light truck and diesel experience a plus. Health insurance, 401k, full-time position in Carrollton on Trump Rd. Please go to our website to apply: www.emtambulance.com. (47tfcweb)

EMS Medical Dispatcher – EMT Ambulance now taking applications for our dispatch office located on Waynesburg Drive (43) south of Canton. Very fast-paced computer driven EMS call center covering a 15-county area over 3 states. Go to our website to apply www.emtambulance.com and select the join our team link. (17tfcweb)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

Cash For Your Farm Or Acreage – Call toll-free, 866-893-5263. (01tfcweb)

FOR RENT

2 BR farmhouse in East Rochester area, $550/month + deposit & utilities. Non-smoking. No pets. Includes stove & refrigerator. Call 330-222-0055. (37,38cweb)

2 BR apartment w/off-street parking, gas, electric, water, sewer, & garbage furnished. New appliances. Call 330-627-5573 or 330-806-0145. (37,38cweb)

3 BR, 2 BA newly renovated house w/full basement at 210 3rd St. SW, Carrollton. $700/month + utilities, deposit & lease. No pets. Leave message at 330-627-5968. (38cweb)

2 BR, 1 BA unfurnished mobile home in country setting located 5 minutes from town, $500/month + $500 deposit & electric. No pets. Non-smoking. Electric heat w/newer furnace. Nice big deck & yard. Well water, sewer, trash & lawncare provided. Stove & refrigerator included. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Located off Rt. 43 north at 2434 Melody Lane, Carrollton. Call & leave message w/first & last name & number or text 330-458-9714. (37tfcweb)

2-bay garage space for rent for storage purposes only – Concrete floor, electric. Perfect for boat or vehicle winter storage! Private, safe & secure location 5 minutes north of Carrollton off S.R. 43, $150/month. Call & leave message w/name & number or text 330-458-9714. (24tfcweb)

Atwood Lake – 3 BR lakefront w/all utilities paid. No outside yard maintenance. Trash taken away. No pets. $1200/month + deposit. Call 330-316-6794. (01tfcweb)

Corporate Housing! 9 BR beautiful home in Carrollton w/very large parking area in high security area. Fully furnished with brand new furniture, 10 flat screen TV’s, cable, Wi-Fi internet, air conditioned, 3 full baths, 5 showers w/tankless water heater for endless hot water, separate “dirty” entrance w/full tile floor. On premises laundry equipment. Completely remodeled and move-in ready today. No pets. $4500/month including ALL utilities. Housekeeping available for additional fee. Call Joseph Properties for a personal showing, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 2 BR air-conditioned, beautiful & quiet apartment at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $655/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

Carrollton – 3 BR air-conditioned beautiful & quiet apartment w/private entrance at 726 Courtview (off Moody). Newly remodeled. Heat, water, sewer/trash and wireless Internet INCLUDED. On premises laundry room. Large parking area. Best neighborhood in Carrollton! $855/month w/lease. Drive by then call Joseph Properties, 330-627-2727. (01tfcweb)

GARAGE SALES

Yard Sale at 246 4th St. SE, Sept. 21, 22 & 23, 9-5. Bicycle, many nice baby items, newborn & children’s clothes, silverware, antique magazines, puzzles, coats, hoodies, plus some hubby stuff! (38pweb)

Garage Sale at 1160 Lake Dr. NW (behind Ponderosa), Sept. 23 & 23, 10-4. Downsizing! 2 patio sets (1 w/6 chairs & cushions, 1 w/4 chairs, umbrella & stand), washer, 2 room air conditioners, electric chainsaw, various other pieces of equipment, some antiques, dry sink, drop leaf table, settee (empire), 2 pressed back chairs, Fall & Christmas decorations, crafts, women’s clothing (XL-2X), few men’s items, lots of HH & misc. Still cleaning out the barn. Priced to sell. (38pweb)

Yard Sale at 174 Walnut St. (near Rts. 43 & 171), Sept. 20, 21 & 22, 9-5. Huge sale! 12 gauge shotgun, books, records, cd’s, men’s clothes, tools, etc. (38pweb)

